Fitbit’s 2-day surge hits 19% on reports the company is seeking a sale — and its bankers are eyeing a Google takeover

source Reuters

Fitbit‘s stock continued a two-day surge on Monday following a Reuters report that it’s been mulling acquisition possibilities with investment bank Qatalyst Partners for several week.

The stock jumped 12% on Friday, and climbed 7% at one point on Monday. That brings its two-day increase to as much as 19%.

The bank argued Fitbit could attract interest from Google-parent Alphabet, which doesn’t have a smartwatch product like other tech giants.

Fitbit has struggled to hold much of the smartwatch market as Apple and Samsung have dominated the sector.

Watch Fitbit trade live here.

Fitbit surged as much as 7% in early Monday trading after reports the company is exploring a sale drove shares 12% higher on Friday. The stock has climbed as much as 19% over the two days, and currently sits near its highest levels since late July.

The smartwatch maker has been discussing possible acquisition plans with investment bank Qatalyst Partners, Reuters reported Friday. Qatalyst has reportedly encouraged a sale for weeks and argued the company could attract a bid from Google-parent Alphabet.

Google was set to unveil a smartwatch as early as 2016 but scrapped the plans at the last minute, allowing competitors like Apple and Samsung to move into the segment.

Fitbit hasn’t decided whether it will pursue a sale, sources familiar with the discussions told Reuters. The company lowered its yearly revenue forecast in July after its cheapest Versa Lite smartwatch sold fewer units than expected.

Markets Insider is looking for a panel of millennial investors. If you’re active in the markets, CLICK HERE to sign up.

Fitbit has struggled in its sector as smartwatch competition from Apple and Samsung has eaten away at its modest share of the market. The company only holds about 6% of the wearables market as of early August, The Wall Street Journal reported. Apple and Samsung control 26% and 9% of the market, respectively.

Apple announced a new Series 5 watch earlier in September and slashed the price of its Series 3 product to $199. The discounted Apple Watch comes in around $30 lower than the price of Fitbit’s latest Versa 2 smartwatch.

Fitbit traded at $4.17 per share as of 10:50 a.m. ET Monday, down about 15% year-to-date.

The company has three “buy” ratings, five “hold” ratings, and two “sell” ratings from analysts, with a consensus price target of $4.99, according to Bloomberg data.

Now read more markets coverage from Markets Insider and Business Insider:

Credit Suisse reportedly had a top banker followed by detectives before he joined rival firm UBS

Hedge funds could reap as much as $250 million from the collapse of British tour operator Thomas Cook

WeWork’s board is reportedly meeting to discuss ousting Adam Neumann as CEO – here’s who the key players are