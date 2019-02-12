The Fitbit Versa smartwatch has all the fitness-tracking features you want — and it’s $30 off until February 16

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

source Fitbit

The Fitbit Versa smartwatch is $30 off at Amazon, Best Buy, and Fitbit’s website until February 16, bringing it down to $169.95 (originally $195.95).

Like all of Fitbit’s fitness trackers, the Versa can track your steps taken, calories burned, heart rate, and sleep.

It also has smartwatch features, including the ability to show notifications, download apps, and play music.

The Versa is one of our favorite Fitbit trackers, and its smartwatch features make it a great buy – especially at this price.

The Fitbit Versa smartwatch is $30 off at Amazon, Best Buy, and Fitbit until February 16, bringing it down to its lowest price since the holidays. It’s one of our favorite Fitbits, thanks to its sleek design and great feature set.

Although it’s about half the price of competitors like the Apple Watch, the Versa is a great buy. It combines some of the best features from popular smartwatches with top-notch fitness tracking to make a great all-around device.

Now that it’s on sale, it’s an even better deal for anyone who wants to try a smartwatch but doesn’t want to pay a premium.

The Versa can track your steps, calories burned, heart rate, sleep, and more than 15 specific types of exercise, so you can get the most accurate assessment of your workout. This information is automatically logged in Fitbit’s smartphone app, so you can watch for trends or track your progress.

Like any good smartwatch, the Versa gets notifications from your phone and you can download third-party apps on the device. Fitbit also lets you download up to 300 songs on the Versa, so you can listen to your music during your workout with just your watch and a pair of Bluetooth headphones – no phone needed.

One place where the Versa trounces its competition is battery life: Fitbit says it will last for four days or more on a single charge, which is way higher than the 18-hour estimate Apple gives its smartwatch.

The Fitbit Versa works with both iOS and Android, but things are a little more limited on the Apple side. All of the fitness features are identical, but Android users can send short responses to text messages right from the watch. If you’re on an iPhone, you’ll be able to see the texts, but won’t be able to respond to them on the watch.

If you’re looking for a fitness tracker, but wouldn’t mind having a smartwatch, the Fitbit Versa strikes a good balance. For $169.95, you’ll be able to track your fitness metrics, receive notifications on your wrist, and exercise with music without taking your phone with you. But this deal is only around until February 16, so don’t wait too long to pick one up.