2 fitness influencers attempted some of the couple workouts trending on social media to show how ‘ridiculous’ they are

caption Bec Chambers and Nick Cheadle found every couple workout move they tried painful. source Instagram/Bec Chambers

Two fitness influencers attempted some of the couple workouts that have been trending on social media to show how “ridiculous” they are.

Australian couple Nick Cheadle and Bec Chambers posted videos of their attempts, but it “ended in carnage.”

Although hilarious, they found every exercise impractical and painful.

Cheadle told Insider they decided to try the workouts “because they’re completely ridiculous.”

“Social media has turned into a bit of a circus when it comes to posting workouts, and it seems the more outlandish and absurd the exercises in question are, the more engagement they’re likely to receive,” he said.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

A fitness influencer couple from Australia have posted hilarious videos of their attempt at the couple workouts many others have been posting during lockdown.

Nick Cheadle, who has 843,000 Instagram followers, and Bec Chambers, who has 130,000, are fitness coaches who told Insider they’d grown tired of all the “ridiculous” workouts they’ve been seeing on social media.

So, they decided to road-test some of the couple workout exercises doing the rounds, but it “ended in carnage.”

The hilarious videos show the couple attempting a “girlfriend bicep curl” which was “impossible and hurt lots,” a “partner push-up” which was “impractical and hurt,” a “partner ab exercise” which they deemed “unnecessary and hurt lots,” a “partner back extension” which gave you “limited ROM [range of motion] and hurt,” and a “partner sit-up,” which they found to be “ridiculous” and also hurt.

So in short, all the exercises were impractical and painful.

Cheadle told Insider they decided to try the workouts “because they’re completely ridiculous.”

The couple, who’ve been together for eight years and are getting married in October, explained that they’d seen the videos on their Instagram Explore page.

The videos were “originally posted by a girl with a much larger following than us,” Cheadle said, adding that they weren’t posted as a joke, but as a serious workout.

And that’s what frustrates Cheadle and Chambers.

“Social media has turned into a bit of a circus when it comes to posting workouts, and it seems the more outlandish and absurd the exercises in question are, the more engagement they’re likely to receive,” he said.

“We did them to try and demonstrate just how ridiculous they were – no doubt people have to be somewhat creative given everything that is going on in the world, but some of those moves are a complete waste of time, and the risk far outweighs the reward.”

Cheadle believes some fitness influencers are far too concerned with what will receive the most engagement, not what will help the most people.

“I don’t think they gave any thought as to whether they’re effective exercises, the main aim is to create something that people find engaging and are likely to share and engage with,” he said.

“It’s a way to stroke the Instagram algorithm.”

Read more:

A personal trainer shared the red flags that an Instagram Live workout is a waste of time

A food influencer and personal trainer explains how she fits indulgent treats into her diet without gaining weight

A personal trainer who has worked with Meghan Markle, Chris Hemsworth, and Drake broke down exactly what his workouts involve