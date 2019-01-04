7 gym tools celebrity trainers use to train their high-profile clients — and they’re all surprisingly affordable

The Insider Picks team writes about stuff we think you’ll like. Business Insider has affiliate partnerships, so we get a share of the revenue from your purchase.

Behind most of the “is-it-a-Greek-statue-no-it’s-a-person” moments that you had while watching the Met Gala unfold this year is an especially great personal trainer.

Not all of us have the time (or the cash) to employ our own personal trainer. But there are ways to replicate the routines (even if you just follow along on Instagram or Google ’30-day ab challenge’ as I find myself doing) if you pick up the tools those personal trainers use in their sessions – and then follow through with using them.

So I asked celebrity trainers, Astrid Swan, a Barry’s Bootcamp Instructor and Premier Protein Ambassador whose clientele has included everyone from Julianna Hough to Jessica Alba, and Taylor Walker, a Wilhelmina fitness model, NASM certified trainer, and Premier Protein Ambassador to share what fitness tools they find themselves using most when training clients.

For Swan, it’s all about strength training. “[It’s] so important for so many reasons. It can increase your metabolism which will burn more calories even when you are not working out while also reducing the risk of osteoporosis by increasing bone density.”

And in Walker’s opinion, most of the best training tools are those that go wherever you go, so you can change up locations and stick to a consistent routine. According to her, “you don’t need anything fancy to see increased tone. “body weight, dumbbells or resistance bands listed below will help build muscle and tone your body. The most important thing is that you progress safely. Week by week, up the amount of weight, time spent in a yoga pose, or increase the number of reps or sets of an exercise to see improvements.”

Below are the seven tools Swan and Walker use to train celebrity clients, as well as some affordable options for those that might exceed the average budget.

A Sling Shot Hip Circle resistance band that won’t ride up or snap

The Sling Shot Hip Circle is a great warmup for the lower body, particularly for the glutes. Instead of wavering when you squat, the Sling Shot cues athletes to push their knees out while squatting, activating more muscles and getting better results all over. It won’t snap or roll up on itself, and you can use it at any fitness level for a good burn.

A kettlebell that’s perfectly balanced

Swan’s recommendation: ONNIT Designer Sculpted Kettlebells, available at Amazon for $159.95

Note: Currently unavailable

Alternate: Yes4All Solid Cast Iron Kettlebells, available at Amazon for $16.99

These designer sculpted kettlebells add some fun to the average workout, (though you can find cheaper options, too). The ONNIT kettlebells are perfectly balanced and built with chip-resistant iron for longevity and durability. If you’re looking to stock up on kettlebells in varying weights, you may want to opt for cheaper versions that will still do the trick nicely.

A jump rope with a multi-directional swivel

Swan’s recommendation: Rx Smart Gear Jump Rope, available at Amazon for $45 If you’ve spent any time on any fitness forum that mentions cardio, you’ve likely already been told to pick up the play tool of your childhood for a new and calorie-torching workout. This one has a multi-directional swivel axis bearing system to make your movements smoother. If it looks familiar, you might have seen it in a CrossFit class.

Tools for friction training

caption Shown: Elite Sportz Exercise Sliders source Amazon

Swan’s recommendation: Lynx Fitness Slide Board, available at Lynx Fitness for $289

Alternate: Elite Sportz Exercise Sliders, available at Amazon for $10

Slide boards utilize friction training for a full 360-degree range of motion in your workouts. You can slide into each position seamlessly, engaging muscles throughout by the smooth transition. These low-impact tools are particularly useful for core exercises and increasing balance and flexibility. Given the more natural “gliding” process, these tools should also decrease the likeliness of injury.

No-fuss dumbbells

Walker’s recommendation: Cap Barbell 10lb Dumbbells, available at Overstock for $39.99

These Dumbbells come in a hex shape to prevent rolling as well as to make storage easier and the hand grips are no-fuss and ergonomic.

Weighted Pilates balls filled with sand

Walker’s recommendation: Pair of Jasmine Fitness Pilates Weighted Balls, available at Amazon for $30.37

Note: Currently unavailable

Alternate: FitBALL Mini Exercise Ball, available at Amazon for $12.59

Pilates balls are among the most versatile tools you can have in your home gym and work especially well for those looking to engage their core. While you can use mini exercise balls in workouts to add more weight or the element of balance (which should improve your muscle engagement and form), they’re also useful post-workout to relax the lower back.

These Jasmine balls are filled with sand so they can mold to the shape of your hand or spine and then return to original form once you’re finished. They also happen to be pretty comfortable for the same reason.

A pack of six resistance bands that can go wherever you go

Walker’s recommendation: Bintiva Resistance Bands, available on Amazon for $15.99

Note: Currently unavailable

This set includes six resistance bands. Strong, flexible, and packaged with an illustrated starter guide for newcomers, they’re a great beginner tool (and one that you never outgrow). They’re portable, lightweight, and effective.