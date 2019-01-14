FitnessSG launch a new co-collaboration platform to support and excel exercise professionals in Singapore

The new non-profit organisation will offer empowerment, opportunities and champion exercise professionals to achieve their career aspirations.

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 14 January 2019 – Operating as an independent and inclusive platform that recognises the need for collaboration, FitnessSG is bringing the idea of collaborative innovation to fitness. Offering exercise professionals, businesses, education providers and allied health practitioners the opportunity to connect and progress via their new co-collaboration initiative.

The mission of FitnessSG is to professionalise the fitness industry. Ensuring recognition of registered exercise professionals, encourage continued development, promote standards of best practice and feature local fitness education, events and businesses. Fitness is a rapidly evolving industry and if the organisations and professionals inside it are to thrive then they need to come together to share expertise, resources and support.

This is where FitnessSG will assist. Online directories will help identify certified industry professionals, search fitness facilities, certification and continued education providers, along with suppliers and allied health practitioners. Members can showcase their services, link to social media, website and direct email. FitnessSG will list upcoming industry events and course calendars, offer recruitment services and mentorships along with useful resources and downloads. All under one user friendly online platform.

FitnessSG creates the opportunity to elevate, connect and progress the local industry and these three pillars reflect our core values and purpose. FitnessSG aims to continually offer a supportive network, assist with connecting and engaging the local industry and workforce, share educational opportunities and encourage new collaborations and career enhancement. Uniting the fitness profession as a collective and taking it to the next level together.

In addition to our online platform, FitnessSG will bring together the fitness industries elite brands, business and influencers for what will be the most innovative and explosive event of the year, ExPRO 2019. ExPRO will be an annual event, inaugurating on 29th & 30th June at one of the world’s leading convention centres, Suntec Singapore. Showcasing global influencers, world-class speakers, premier fitness brands and businesses to engage with our industry Exercise Professionals.

ExPRO will be the first and only Fitness Convention in Singapore curated with exercise professionals at the core, strengthening our competitive advantage and creating new opportunities for the Singapore fitness industry.

For more information visit www.fitnessSG.org and join the fitness movement!