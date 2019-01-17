7 celebrity dads and sons who share a passion for fitness

Plenty of famous dads and sons share a passion for fitness.

Will and Jaden Smith both got fit for roles.

Dennis and Jack Quaid both keep it simple in the gym.

There are plenty of famous father-son duos who enjoy staying in shape, and whether they’re lifting weights, dancing, or playing sports.

So which families have a passion for fitness and occasionally hit the gym together, too? We rounded up some of the father-son pairs who love to hit the gym.

Arnold Schwarzenegger’s sons are into staying in shape just like him.

caption The Schwazeneggers love to hit up the gym. source Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

The fit father has hit the gym with both sons actor Patrick Schwarzenegger and Joseph Baena, who apparently wants to give bodybuilding a try just like his dad.

Clint and Scott Eastwood share more than a love of acting.

caption Both Eastwoods have had some experience in the gym. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Clint has said that he’s “always done muscle-training exercise” (especially when in the Army), while Scott is constantly photographed working out, whether he’s bulking up for a role, running, or surfing.

John Owen and Rob Lowe work out side by side.

caption John tries to keep up with Rob in the gym. source Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

In an Instagram video, John, who is following in his dad’s acting footsteps, joked that he was trying to keep up with Rob, adding that “hopefully it’s in the genes.”

Fitness has been a major part of both James and Josh Brolin’s lives.

caption James and Josh Brolin have both integrated fitness into their lives. source Kevin Winter/Getty Images

After he began working twice a week in the pool, James said work “flocked” to him at age 78. Josh, on the other hand, got into Marvel superhero shape while filming “Deadpool 2.”

Jaden and Will Smith have both talked about hitting the gym.

Jaden Smith spoke about his strict workout regime for his film “After Earth” and the fact that he gained 20 pounds of muscle. He’s also spoken about his routine of drinking a gallon of water per day.

His dad, Will Smith, is no stranger to beefing up for roles either. He’s talked about getting an “eight-pack” for his film “Suicide Squad” and getting fit for “I, Robot.”

Dennis and Jack Quaid both keep it simple in the gym.

caption Both Jack and Dennis Quaid stick to gym basics. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Dennis lifts weights and does sit-ups on top of cycling and doing yoga. His actor son, Jack, claims he isn’t fancy when it comes to fitness, telling “The New Potato” “I try to alternate days at the gym where I push things with days where I pull things.”

Colin Hanks apparently works out on shoots and dad Tom Hanks has been on a healthy path.

caption Tom and Colin Hanks apparently both live a healthy lifestyle. source Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Tom Hanks started working out more when he got a type 2 diabetes diagnosis, according to his wife, actress Rita Wilson. She said that the pair now loves to hike and walk together and that they are enjoying a healthier lifestyle.

His son, actor Colin Hanks also hasn’t spoken out about his routine himself, but his “Fargo” co-star Allison Tolman said she, Hanks and their other cast-mates often shared the hotel gym together when they were shooting.

Visit INSIDER’s homepage for more.