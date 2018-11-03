Five Below, the discount-store chain that’s growing across America, just opened a store in one of the most glamorous parts of New York City. Here’s what it’s like to shop there.

Five Below just opened its flagship store in one of the most famous spots in Manhattan: Fifth Avenue.

Five Below, a discount-store chain that sells everything from school supplies to clothes to candy for under $5, is one of several chains that have recently found success selling extremely low-priced products.

Its flagship store opened on Friday in one of Manhattan’s most iconic shopping areas: Fifth Avenue. The new Five Below is located near Grand Central Terminal, just a few minutes away from stores like Brooks Brothers, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Versace.

Five Below has opened 67 new stores so far in 2018 and plans to open another 50 this quarter, CEO Joel Anderson said in an earnings call in September. It currently operates 625 stores.

Five Below is growing very quickly, with 22.7% net sales growth year-over-year, according to the company’s most recent earnings release. In the second quarter of 2018, Five Below’s comparable sales grew by 2.7%.

One of the biggest draws of Five Below is that everything at the store truly costs under $5. You can find beach chairs, clothes, books, electronics, and school supplies for well below the price of similar products at other retailers.

We visited the discount retailer’s brand-new flagship store. Here’s what it was like: