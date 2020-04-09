Foster kittens went on a field trip to an empty aquarium and couldn’t get enough of all the fish they met

caption Five adorable foster kittens got to explore Georgia Aquarium after it had to close due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. source Georgia Aquarium

Five adorable foster kittens went on a field trip to Georgia Aquarium after it closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

And with names like Nemo, Dory, Guppy, Bubbles, and Marlin, the cute kitties fit right in.

The kittens from Atlanta Humane Society were especially fascinated by the tropical fish and one of the aquarium’s divers.

Their visit comes after two foster puppies named Carmel and Odie got to explore the aquarium.

First came the penguins, then came the puppies. Now it’s the kittens’ turn to explore.

caption Atlanta Humane Society brought the adorable kittens to the aquarium. source Georgia Aquarium

caption The kittens fit right in. source Georgia Aquarium

Georgia Aquarium teamed up with Atlanta Humane Society to give the kittens a fun day full of adventure – and plenty of new sea creatures.

The month-old kittens ran around the empty aquarium and checked out its many displays, often looking around in wonder or even pawing at the glass as they watched all the fish.

caption The kittens were fascinated by the brightly-colored tropical fish. source Georgia Aquarium

“They were most fascinated by the diver in our Pacific Barrier Reef window, and by the brightly-colored tropical fish,” Georgia Aquarium spokesperson Hannah Hardwick told Insider.

caption The adorable kitties were also intrigued by one of the aquarium’s divers. source Georgia Aquarium

Hardwick said the aquarium staff had so much fun with Atlanta Humane Society’s foster puppies that they decided to team up again with the animal protection organization.

“This time they brought kittens, and we couldn’t have been more smitten!” she added. “We wanted to continue providing cute content to brighten people’s day, as well as showcase the aquarium and the great work Atlanta Humane Society does.”

“We hope that everyone enjoys the adorable play day as much as we did.”

caption One of the kittens watched the jellyfish intently. source Georgia Aquarium

Georgia Aquarium later posted a video of Nemo, Dory, Guppy, Bubbles, and Marlin’s day on Twitter, where it racked up thousands of likes and retweets.

The purrr-fect pick-me-up for your day: kittens at the Aquarium ???? @AtlantaHumane is back by popular demand and this time brought five fuzzy felines to meet our tropical fish ???? pic.twitter.com/zPZ1XDTAv1 — Georgia Aquarium (@GeorgiaAquarium) April 6, 2020

The aquarium is a great place to engage and stimulate kittens, Hardwick told Insider.

caption The aquarium is a great way to keep the kittens engaged and stimulated. source Georgia Aquarium

“By introducing the kittens to a new space, they are able to learn and explore,” she added. “Atlanta Humane Society is committed to providing care to their animals, and the same goes for us at Georgia Aquarium. We love to work with like-minded organizations that care and understand the commitment to animals.”

The kittens’ visit comes weeks after two adorable puppies named Carmel and Odie got to visit the aquarium.

caption Carmel and Odie are 8-week-old foster puppies. source Georgia Aquarium

The foster puppies – who are siblings – met the likes of whale sharks and manta rays as they explored all the aquarium has to offer.

They also ran through Georgia Aquarium’s underwater tunnel and played in front of its Ocean Voyager gallery window.

caption The adorable pups got to meet plenty of beautiful animals. source Georgia Aquarium

After a busy day, the tired puppies took a nap right by their new fish friends.

caption After a long day, Carmel and Odie took a nap by their new fish friends. source Georgia Aquarium

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Atlanta Humane Society is only doing limited adoptions.

Carmel and Odie will go up for adoption once the organization can fully reopen again. Nemo, Dory, Guppy, Bubbles, and Marlin are currently in a “loving foster home,” Hardwick added.

Georgia Aquarium has been closed to the public since March 14. Hardwick told Insider that staff members are still caring for all the animals, making sure “they receive uninterrupted care, enrichment, training sessions, and food!”

The aquarium is also keeping connected to the community and giving updates on Twitter about its animals, including a pregnant Beluga whale named Whisper who is due in a few weeks.