I tried 5 signature burgers from major chains. This meaty beast was the winner.

All burgers are equal, but some burgers are more equal than others.

I compared the Wendy’s Dave’s Single, the McDonald’s Big Mac, the Burger King Whopper, the Shake Shack Shackburger, and the Five Guys Cheeseburger in a burger showdown for the ages.

I judged the burgers based on visual appeal, meat quality, taste, and juiciness. Each burger was beautiful in its own way, but Five Guys ultimately won the pageant.

Here’s why:

caption A Five Guys cheeseburger with the “All The Way” toppings option. source Irene Jiang / Business Insider

The Five Guys cheeseburger comes as a double unless you ask for a small cheeseburger, which means the signature sandwich is a hulking hunk of meat by default. It’s large, heavy, and multicolored, even if the bun is a little flat.

“All The Way” toppings get you all the sauces, sauteed mushrooms and onions, crunchy green pickles, a slab of tomato, and a couple of lettuce leaves. All the toppings were fresh and flavorful, but the bright green pickles really stood out with their memorable crunch and tartness.

I could sing the praises of Five Guys’ fatty, beefy, moist patties all the way to the grave. They were a little more well-done than I usually like, but I can just ask for them to be cooked medium-rare next time. A squeeze test confirmed what I already knew: the beef was chock full of delicious meaty juice.

A thick, generous slice of cheddar cheese was melted into the lightly charred grooves of the patties, gluing them together for the ultimate savory tag-team. Topped with generous veg and sandwiched between two meek and pleasant buns, Five Guys’ beef and cheese could do no evil.

Altogether, Five Guys accomplished a hearty, flavorful, classic burger with a well-rounded taste and completely customizable quality ingredients. Even though the other burgers were great in their own way, I’ll be going back to Five Guys for when I crave a classic burger done right.