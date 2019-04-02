WHERE ARE THEY NOW: 5 of the most iconic homes that Chip and Joanna Gaines renovated on ‘Fixer Upper’

caption Chip and Joanna Gaines of “Fixer Upper.” source Mireya Acierto/Contributor/Getty Images

“Fixer Upper” ran for five seasons. Over the years, Chip and Joanna Gaines have created an empire for themselves.

We found five of the most memorable transformations from the show, and caught up with those who own the houses now.

The Barndominium from season three has remained relatively untouched, even though the original family sold the house.

We’ve learned a lot from “Fixer Upper,” including the power of shiplap and a farmhouse sink. But we also got to know the families that Chip and Joanna helped during the five seasons of the show.

INSIDER caught up with the owners of five of the most iconic homes that have been renovated on “Fixer Upper,” from the “Barndominium” to the so-called catastrophe house.

Keep scrolling to see what they look like today.

The mid-century Mod home from season two was a fan-favorite for its departure from Joanna’s normal style. It was sold to Josh and Jill Barrett.

caption Mid-Century Mod from “Fixer upper.” source Google Maps

Here’s the house before the transformation.

Here’s what the Gaines’ transformed it into.

caption The transformation. source HGTV

Josh and Jill Barrett, the homeowners, were overjoyed.

Since this season two episode, the home has remained largely untouched — and is even available to rent on VRBO and Airbnb.

caption The living room. source HGTV

Here’s the VRBO listing– it’s exactly how the Gaines left it.

There are a few key differences, however. The Barretts painted their accent wall a matte black and switched up the artwork above their bed.

caption A few subtle changes. source YouTube/House Beautiful

The first thing the Barretts changed was the accent wall in their bedroom from a lighter gray to black.

“I’m really into that contrast, that black and white,” Jill told House Beautiful, “I felt like the black would, kind of, frame that painting out as well and give it more of a good backdrop.”

But mainly, said Jill, “We kept as much furniture as we possibly could.”

caption The kitchen became much brighter and open. source HGTV

Jill told the Waco-Tribune Herald that it is definitely difficult trying to balance living in their home and staying somewhere else while they had guests, and even called it “cray-cray.”

Cameron and Jessica Bell appeared in a season three episode when they bought the infamous “Shotgun House.”

caption The original “Shotgun House.” source HGTV

Cameron and Jessica bought the house for $28,000, leaving them with almost $100,000 for renovations, which Chip and Joanna definitely used.

Here’s what Chip and Joanna were able to transform the home into.

caption The transformation. source Courtesy of the Bells

It’s almost unrecognizable.

Here’s what the living room looked like when Joanna styled it for the big reveal.

caption The house has an open floor plan. source HGTV

If we’ve learned anything, it’s that Chip and Joanna love open floor plans.

The home remains pretty similar.

caption The interior now. source Courtesy of the Bells

The Bells have listed their home on Airbnb, telling Realtor.com it has a 90% occupancy rate.

The master bedroom also remains relatively unchanged. Here’s what it looked like on the show.

caption The master bedroom. source HGTV

There’s another HGTV staple – an oversized mirror. It helps make a small space seem larger.

The Bells also put the home up for sale in 2017, but have since taken it down. It caused quite a stir in Waco, Texas, since their asking price was close to $1 million.

caption The master bedroom now. source Courtesy of the Bells

One justification for the high asking price could be its location. It’s only a few minutes walking distance from the Gaines’ giant complex Magnolia Market and Baylor University.

Real “Fixer Upper” fans know that furniture and other decorations are not included with the new house — the families are encouraged to buy everything from Magnolia.

caption The kitchen on reveal day. source HGTV

Another Joanna style staple is open shelving, which you can see here.

That’s why there are a few subtle differences, like the stools.

caption The kitchen now. source Courtesy of the Bells

But overall, the home remains largely the same as when the Gaines’ left it in 2016. You can check out the home on Airbnb here.

Two of the most famous homes from “Fixer Upper” are now owned by the same woman, Kristi Bass. First up, “The Little House on the Prairie” from season two.

caption Before the transformation. source HGTV

It definitely left a lot to be desired, at only 1,290 square feet.

Here’s what it looked like after Chip and Joanna worked their magic.

caption After the transformation. source Courtesy of Kristi Bass

The Batsons, who owned it at the time, own Common Grounds, a Waco coffee shop.

At some point since their season two journey, the Batsons let go of their home. Kristi Bass took it over and listed it on Airbnb.

caption The living space on reveal day. source HGTV

The Batsons, Bass, and the Gaines all know each other from church. Bass is a designer and does remodeling herself. She and the Batsons essentially traded homes – they were looking for a larger home, so they took over a home she had designed, and she got “The Little House on the Prairie.”

As you can see, Bass has left much of the original feel.

caption The fireplace. source Courtesy of Kristi Bass

The fireplace is still a focal point of the room.

The other big reveal of the episode was the bathroom.

caption The bathroom on reveal day. source HGTV

Chip and Joanna had a custom piece made for the Batsons, as the “Fixer Upper” crew does for every family. It was a sign that had their couple motto on it. Unsurprisingly, the Batsons took that with them.

There are a few minor changes, like the soap holder in between the two sinks.

caption The bathroom now. source Courtesy of Kristi Bass

If you look closely, the piece of art between the two sinks also has the Batsons’ meaningful quote on it, “Grow old with me, the best is yet to be.”

The master bedroom was a bit overwhelming at first.

caption The master bedroom. source HGTV

The textured comforter and the art above the bed were a lot to handle, along with the dark gray french doors.

Bass toned it down, and switched up the artwork. The french doors appear to be a lighter color as well.

caption The master bedroom now. source Courtesy of Kristi Bass

The home is available to stay in on Airbnb.

Bass also took over the famed “Barndominium” from season three from the Meeks family.

caption Before the renovation. source HGTV

Besides, well, the barn, the property also has 16 acres of land and access to a lake on-site.

The “Fixer Upper” crew turned it into this modern barn farmhouse.

caption The reveal. source Courtesy of Kristi Bass

The “Barndominium” was a huge undertaking – it went from a horse barn to a home. Bass knows the Meeks family from their church as well. The family eventually moved out of state, so Bass offered to take over the house.

Joanna transformed this part of the barn into a den/office combination room.

caption The Barndominium’s den. source HGTV

It’s a multipurpose space.

This is what it looks like today, according to Airbnb.

caption The den/office today. source Courtesy of Kristi Bass

Bass tried to keep as much of the original furnishings as possible. The only notable difference is the lack of a coffee table.

An interesting component of the barn is that the kitchen is located on the second floor.

caption The kitchen. source HGTV

This tile is eye-catching.

Again, this looks like it could have been taken on reveal day. The kitchen looks untouched.

caption The kitchen now. source Courtesy of Kristi Bass

According to Bass, “Both families are my friends and we are all happy that things have worked out and everyone is enjoying the benefits of the Gaines’ success.”

Here’s the Barndominium on Airbnb.

Charmaine Hooper and Chuck Codd appeared on the second ever episode of “Fixer Upper.” They bought what has since been called the “Catastrophe House.”

caption Before the renovations source HGTV

It had definitely seen better days.

But after the renovation, it definitely was not a catastrophe.

caption It’s been called the “Gorman House.” source HGTV

The home had been declared “not safe for occupancy” by the city of Waco before Chip and Joanna got their hands on it.

Since the season, Hooper and Codd changed the color of the house.

caption The house today. source Courtesy of Charmaine Hooper

They’ve changed the gray to a more greenish color, according to Airbnb.

Chip and Joanna converted the dingy house into an open concept family home.

caption The living area. source HGTV

You can also spy some shiplap in the back room, a “Fixer Upper” staple.

Hooper and Codd have changed the couches and coffee table.

caption The living area today. source Courtesy of Charmaine Hooper

They’ve also added another chair where an end table used to be. Overall, this is one of the bigger changes between the reveal day and real life.

The Gaines’ kept the exposed beams from the ceiling.

caption The kitchen. source HGTV

Almost every wood piece in the home was made from reclaimed wood from walls that were knocked down.

They’ve gotten new chrome appliances and switched out the stools.

caption The kitchen today. source Courtesy of Charmaine Hooper

The ceiling beams also look like they were tweaked a little bit to look more weathered, not matte black.

One of the selling points of the house was the attic that Joanna converted into a playroom for Codd and Hooper’s daughter.

caption The attic. source HGTV

The house had a bunch of nooks and crannies that were perfect for a reading area, a play area, and any other activity a little girl could possibly do.

It’s since been turned into a guest room.

caption The attic now. source Courtesy of Charmaine Hooper

They did keep some of the signs that Joanna left for them, though.

You can check out the Gorman House here, on Airbnb.