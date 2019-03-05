Most Americans have trouble recognizing these 11 flags — can you?

caption Can you match the flag to its country? source Shutterstock

There are 195 countries in the world, all with their own individual flags that represent a country’s history, values, and culture. But even though those sound like very personal qualities, there are dozens of countries out there with flags that look incredibly alike.

Others are simply seen less frequently, and thus harder to identify. Others again are relatively new: one flag on this list comes from a country that was only established in 2011.

Keep scrolling to see how many you can recognize.

This flag is simple — which makes it all the more difficult to identify. Do you know what country this flag hails from?

caption Blue, yellow, and red are common flag colors. source Wikimedia Commons

* Hint: The country’s name is also a common boy’s name.

The answer is… Chad!

Chad’s flag is extremely similar to Romania’s – so much so that Chad’s president has expressed concern to the UN about it. Romania’s response? “The tricolor belongs to us. We will not give up the tricolor.”

This flag belongs to one of the smallest countries in the world — do you recognize it?

caption The crown should be a giveaway. source Wikimedia Commons

Hint: it belongs to the only country that’s located completely within the Alps.

And the answer is… Liechtenstein!

Liechtenstein is tiny – only 62 square miles. In 2011 you could even rent the entire country for $70,000 a night.

This flag depicts a giant AK-47. It’s one of only three flags in the world to showcase a firearm.

caption The AK-47 should be a giveaway. source Wikimedia Commons

Hint: The country is in Africa.

It’s… Mozambique’s flag! Did you get it?

caption This looks peaceful, especially for a country with a gun on their flag. source Stig Nygaard/Flickr

The gun represents the country’s fight for independence from Portugal, which it won in 1975.

This looks like the emblem of Star Fleet in “Star Trek,” but it’s actually the flag of an island nation. Do you recognize it?

caption The stunning blue color is a hint. source Wikipedia

Hint: The Caribbean country shares a name with a band.

That Star Fleet badge actually represents Saint Lucia.

caption Saint Lucia, an island nation in the Caribbean. source Inga Locmele/Shuttershock

Saint Lucia is one of the most beautiful countries on Earth. And the band St. Lucia isn’t too shabby either.

This dragon’s design is a hint as to what region of the world this country is in.

caption It looks straight out of a coloring book. source Wikimedia Commons

Hint: Still stumped? The country’s name starts with a B.

It’s… the Buddhist kingdom of Bhutan!

caption Tiger’s Nest in Bhutan. source MC_Noppadol / Shutterstock

Bhutan sits on the Himalayas’ eastern edge. The flag’s design is a reference to what “Bhutan” translates to – “Land of the Thunder Dragon.”

You might think you know this one, but beware. This flag looks extremely similar to two other fellow South American countries.

caption The coat of arms should be a clue. source Wikimedia Commons

Hint: This country’s name derives from what part of the world it’s near.

It’s Ecuador’s flag! Which is named for its proximity to the equator.

caption The city of Quito. source Shutterstock

The two other countries the Ecuadorian flag resembles are Colombia and Venezuela.

The parrot on this flag is only found in this country.

caption The purple parrot is this country’s national bird. source Wikimedia Commons

Hint: This country’s name is very similar to another country’s – they are often confused.

The answer is… Dominica! Not to be confused with the Dominican Republic.

caption Dominica is located in the West Indies. source Shutterstock

The parrot depicted on the flag is the Imperial Amazon parrot, which is only found on the island of Dominica, which is why it’s their national bird.

This flag has a lot going on.

caption The flag features a shield and spears. source Wikimedia Commons

Hint: This country gained independence from Britain 50 years ago.

It belongs to Swaziland, one of the smallest countries in Africa.

caption Swaziland. source Sara Atkins/Wikimedia Commons

In June of 2018 the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced that Swaziland will be changing its name to Eswatini.

This flag is literally identical to another country’s flag.

caption Simple is key. source Wikimedia Commons

Hint: The country is also a city-state.

The answer is… Monaco!

caption A harbor in Monaco. source Veniamin Kraskov/Shutterstock

Monaco’s flag is identical to Indonesia’s flag.

This flag belongs to the newest country in the world.

caption This country is very new. source Wikimedia Commons

Hint: It gained independence in 2011.

It’s South Sudan, which was established in 2011 when it declared independence from Sudan.

caption Flying the flag in South Sudan. source Getty Images/Spencer Platt

Unfortunately, it’s also one of the most dangerous countries in the world.

This flag is unique, to say the least.

caption The limbs are representative of this region’s shape. source Wikimedia Commons

Hint: This flag actually belongs to a region, not an entire country.

The answer is Sicily, the southern region of Italy.

caption Cala Rossa in Sicily, Italy. source Roberto La Rosa/Shutterstock

Sicily is the largest island in the Mediterranean Sea and autonomous.