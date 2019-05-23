An Illinois zoo had to euthanize a flamingo after a child threw a rock at it

caption Flamingos stand in their enclosure in the rain at the Dresden Zoo. source Sebastian Kahnert via Getty Images

Zookeepers euthanized an injured flamingo at the Miller Park Zoo in Illinois, after a child threw a rock into its habitat.

The rock ended up breaking the flamingo’s leg, and staff determined “the best course of action” would be to put it down, the zoo’s director told INSIDER in a statement.

The zoo is “working with the juvenile’s family to move forward.”

An Illinois zoo euthanized an injured flamingo after a child threw a rock into its habitat on Monday, according to the Miller Park Zoo.

The rock ended up breaking the flamingo’s leg, CBS affiliate WMDB reported. The zoo’s director, Jay Tetzloff, called the situation “a truly unfortunate accident.”

“Unfortunately, staff determined the best course of action given the animal’s injuries was to euthanize the bird,” Tetzloff told INSIDER in a statement.

Tetzloff added that the zoo is “working with the juvenile’s family to move forward.”

The Miller Park Zoo in Bloomington first opened its flamingo exhibit in June 2016, and owns more than 20 of the coral-colored birds, according to local newspaper the Pantagraph.

It’s hardly the first time in recent years that a zoo animal in the US was euthanized after violent encounters with visitors or staff.

In December 2018, sheriff’s deputies in North Carolina shot and killed a lion after it fatally mauled a 22-year-old intern working at the zoo.

In May 2016, a zookeeper at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden shot dead a gorilla named Harambe after he dragged around a three-year-old boy who had fallen into the enclosure.