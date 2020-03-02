Public Enemy fired iconic hypeman Flavor Flav following a spat over a performance at a Bernie Sanders rally

caption Following the spat over Public Enemy’s performance at the Sanders rally, the hip-hop group fired its original hypeman Flavor Flav. source Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Last week rapper Flavor Flav hit Bernie Sanders with a cease and desist letter after Public Enemy co-founder, Chuck D, was announced to perform at a Sanders rally under the group’s name, NBC News reported.

Following the spat over Public Enemy’s performance at the Sanders rally, the hip-hop group fired its original hypeman, Flavor Flav.

In a statement, the group announced it would be “moving forward” without the iconic hip-hop star after more than 35 years and “wished him well,” the Rolling Stone reported.

The political climate over the past few years has created steep political fissures in the country that have stressed families and relationships. And now, America’s divisive politics have caused fissures in an unexpected group: iconic hip-hop act Public Enemy.

After 35 years as the hypeman for Public Enemy, Flavor Flav has been fired from the group that catapulted the rapper’s career after an argument about the group’s performance at a Bernie Sanders rally.

“Public Enemy and Public Enemy Radio will be moving forward without Flavor Flav,” the iconic hip-hop group wrote in a brief statement obtained by Rolling Stone. “We thank him for his years of service and wish him well.”

The Sanders campaign announced last week that an off-shoot of the original group, Public Enemy Radio, would be performing at a Sanders rally in Los Angeles with a poster featuring a silhouette of the Vermont senator with the lyrics from one of the group’s most iconic songs “Fight the Power” and the group’s name.

The group’s original hypeman Flavor Flav who scaled back his involvement in the group in 2009 was, well, not too hyped.

The rapper’s lawyers hit Sen. Sanders with a cease and desist letter on Friday, alleging that the rally used Flav’s “unauthorized likeness” and “image” to promote the event, NBC News reported.

“While Chuck is certainly free to express his political view as he sees fit – his voice alone does not speak for Public Enemy. The planned performance will only be Chuck D of Public Enemy, it will not be a performance by Public Enemy. Those who truly know what Public Enemy stands for know what time it is, there is no Public Enemy without Flavor Flav,” the letter obtained by NBC read, including a handwritten message from Flav with his iconic clock.

Public Enemy rose to prominence in the hip-hop scene and beyond, dropping lyrics with heavy political criticism on issues like racism and police brutality, helping to galvanize an entire generation. However, the group’s co-founders, Rapper Chuck D and Flavor Flav, who started the group in 1985, have been at odds for the past couple of years- and Public Enemy’s performance at a Sanders rally apparently proved to be their breaking point.

NEW: @BernieSanders adds stop in Southern California on Sunday and will he joined by hip-hop legend Chuck D of Public Enemy. The campaign releasing this special poster to promote the event. pic.twitter.com/VKU761GwVo — Ryan Nobles (@ryanobles) February 27, 2020

Since its founding, Public Enemy has cycled through a rotating line up of rappers, but Chuck D has remained its only constant member. News of Flav’s cease and desist letter outraged Chuck D, who took to social media to express his outrage with his fellow co-founder.

… last final note the last final note was my last straw was long ago. It’s not about BERNIE with Flav… he don’t know the difference between BarrySanders or BernieSanders he don’t know either. FLAV refused to support @Sankofa after @harrybelafonte inducted us. He don’t do that pic.twitter.com/5Ky9dTnzmd — Chuck D (@MrChuckD) March 1, 2020

“It’s not about BERNIE with Flav… he don’t know the difference between BarrySanders or BernieSanders he don’t know either,” Chuck D tweeted on Sunday, alluding to some Garth Brook fans who mistakenly ripped into the country star for supporting the presidential candidate instead of the football star. Chuck D, , whose real name is Carlton Douglas Ridenhour, explained his support for Bernie stems from his policies on healthcare and child care, which became key issues for the rapper after the death of his father in 2016 and the birth of his granddaughter.

“There ain’t a candidate running that can answer to 3 Black struggling generations living in the same crib, same time. If y’all don’t know THIS-it’s a bad problem,” he tweeted, later claiming that Flav only participated in Public Enemy performances when money was involved. Chuck D continued to subtly criticize Flav, whose real name is William Jonathan Drayton Jr., on Instagram, writing that “it’s no longer tolerable to just pontificate and not do s—.”

In spite of the Flav’s letter, Public Enemy Radio performed at the Sanders rally on Sunday, which was live-streamed on the presidential candidate’s website.