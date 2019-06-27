A mom says her 12-year-old daughter got flesh-eating bacteria at a Florida beach

caption The beach in Destin, Florida. source Captainess_travels/Shutterstock

Earlier this month, a family from Indiana went on vacation to Florida’s Destin Beach.

It started off normal, boring even, Michelle Brown wrote on Facebook. They were sidelined due to rain.

But shortly after they went into the water, Brown’s daughter Kylei complained of a pain in her leg that traveled throughout her body and became more intense over time, she wrote.

According to her Facebook post, Kylei visited a doctor when they returned home and was diagnosed with necrotizing fasciitis, a rare flesh-eating bacteria.

She was treated with life-saving, emergency surgery, her doctors told Fox 59.

But on June 9, the weather cleared up and they finally were able to go to the beach.

“They weren’t letting people get out into the water beyond ankle deep,” Brown wrote on Facebook. “The storms from the days prior had stirred up the ocean and it wasn’t as clear as it normally is. The water looked murky. We were only allowed in the water to our ankles because the waves were huge and the undertow was too dangerous. We made the best of it and had a great day at the beach.”

In her Facebook post, she said her daughter Kylei, 12, followed the rules. But the next day she woke up with a pain in her calf. “I thought it was a Charlie horse,” Brown wrote. “It got better throughout the day and she walked fine.”

But on Tuesday, June 11, the pain had started to spread and became so intense that the 12-year-old “could only walk on her toes the whole day.”

On June 12, Kylei “had severe pain in her calf and was in tears trying to walk. She couldn’t. I had to put her on my back and carry her around,” Brown wrote. That day as they drove home to Indiana, Brown called her daughter’s doctor and made an appointment for the next day.

Due to the severity of Kylei’s pain, the doctor recommended they go to the Riley Hospital for Children Emergency Room, Brown wrote. There she was diagnosed with necrotizing fasciitis, a rare flesh-eating bacteria. According to the CDC, up to one in three people can die from the bacteria – even with treatment.

According to Fox 59, the 12-year-old contracted to the bacteria through an open scrape on her toe. By the time doctors treated her at the emergency room, she had gone into sepsis and needed emergency surgery, her doctors told Fox 59. In her Facebook post, Brown wrote that Kylei was also running a fever.

With the surgery, doctors were able to save her leg, Dr. Kamal Abulebda told the outlet.

“I think she’s very lucky, actually,” Dr. Abulebda said. “A lot of the times, what we’ve seen before when we have this kind of infection, necrotizing fasciitis, we are not able to save the extremities because they are already dead, and there’s nothing you can save.”

Speaking to Indianapolis Star, Brown described Kylei as a “go-getter.” She told the newspaper her daughter, who underwent three total surgeries to treat the infection, has physical therapy ahead of her so that she can learn to walk again.

Kylei’s aunt, Kristian Hill, set up a GoFundMe to help cover medical expenses. As of Thursday morning, it had surpassed its $3,000 goal.