Everything in this new vegan skin-care line is under $35 — I tried it and it improved my adult acne

caption Fleur & Bee products are free of parabens, sulfates, and artificial fragrances. source Fleur & Bee

Fleur & Bee is a new skin-care brand that is 100% vegan and animal cruelty-free.

The line currently consists of four facial products – toner (currently $18 on Amazon), vitamin C serum ($30), eye cream ($30), and face cream ($30).

I incorporated the entire line into my clean skin-care routine to see if my skin health and adult acne would improve, and I was surprised they actually did.

As someone who has been struggling with adult acne recently, I’ve been making a real effort to keep harsh chemicals far away from my face. For me, having a clean skin-care routine is lifestyle choice I made to get to the root of my skin’s issues. That meant I had to find natural skin-care brands, like Fleur & Bee.

What is Fleur & Bee?

Fleur & Bee is a brand new skin-care line with the mission of providing consumers with effective and natural skin-care products that don’t break the bank – as in, all of the products are less than $35. “We set out to build an ethical beauty brand that values inclusiveness, transparency, and responsibility. To us, those are all beautiful traits,” founder Matthias Hug told Business Insider.

Hug adds: “Before launching the brand, we spent a year doing our homework and learning about skin-care ingredients. We were able to find safer alternatives to harmful ingredients by educating ourselves about them.” That means products are packed with 100% vegan botanicals and don’t have potentially irritating ingredients like parabens, sulfates, and artificial fragrances.

Fleur & Bee is also animal-cruelty free. “We want to minimize any negative impact our business has on the planet and our environment. That’s why we manufacture our products at a lab powered with 100% renewable wind energy. This is also the reason we don’t test on animals and decided to create vegan products,” said Hug. It follows strict regulations set by the Coalition for Consumer Information on Cosmetics (CCIC) and have been stamped with the Leaping Bunny‘s seal of approval.

In addition to being clean and cruelty-free, Fleur & Bee also donates 1% of all sales to Days for Girls, a non-profit women’s empowerment organization that distributes menstrual hygiene products to girls in need who would otherwise miss school. “Educating ourselves and our customers is an important part of what we do,” says Hug. “We believe education can be a self-empowering tool. Unfortunately, not everyone has access to educational resources.”

The products

Fleur & Bee’s new line has four key products that promote healthy, nourished skin: toner ($18), vitamin C serum ($35), eye cream ($35), and face cream ($35). I had the hard task of testing the entire line.

After washing my face, I used a little bit of the Rose and Shine Refreshing Rose Water Toner. This toner only has two ingredients – rose flower oil and distilled water, which is supposed to be better than regular water because potential skin-irritating toxins have been filtered out, but there hasn’t been any real research to support this. The rose flower oil hydrates and temporarily minimizes the appearance of pores. Not only does this toner smell amazing, but the formula helped control my daily 2 p.m. oil blot session.

The Nectar of the C Rejuvenating Vitamin C Serum is said to help soften fine lines on your face and give you glowing skin over time. After the toner, I applied two to three drops of the anti-aging serum onto my fingers and massaged it into my face while avoiding the eye area. It had a slightly sweet smell (you know, kind of like the nectar of a flower) but left my skin kind of sticky.

The Eyes Eyes Baby Anti-Aging Eye Cream is a thick moisturizer that’s specially formulated to help reduce fine lines around the eyes. Ingredients like caffeine from green tea and coffee help give tired, puffy eyes the boost they need, while squalane and aloe vera help hydrate and soothe the delicate skin around the eyes. After applying the vitamin C serum to my face, I used the cream around my eyes. I loved how thick yet airy the cream felt on my skin and it was almost like I could feel the many nutrients that were packed into this one cream. It didn’t leave me feeling sticky like the vitamin C serum, which I really liked.

One of the main ingredients in the Crème de la Cream Hydrating Face Cream is aloe vera, which helps provide moisture deep within the skin while also removing unwanted build up from the skin’s surface. The vitamin B3 aids in retaining all of that moisture to keep your skin feeling hydrated longer. Again, the face cream was thick, which I really liked, because I’ve found that thinner or lighter moisturizers just don’t hydrate my face like I need. It still dried quickly enough that I could apply my makeup directly after without any issues.

caption Eyes Eyes Baby helps eliminate puffy eyes. source Fleur & Bee

After just a weekend of incorporating these products into my skin-care routine, I noticed the texture of my skin was smoother overall and the remnants of old acne scars had begun to fade. I think the vitamin C serum was heavily responsible for evening out my skin tone and giving my neglected skin a firmer feel. On top of that, my dry winter-to-spring face was feeling hydrated like never before thanks to Eyes Eyes Baby and Crème de la Cream.

I have combination skin and this line was able to address all of my needs. I’ll get oily in my T-zone and dry everywhere else like the tip of my nose, around the mouth, and at the base of my eyebrows. My skin felt strong, tight, and hydrated from the four product combo. I even felt like my skin stayed oil-less longer which is great for the little acne problem I’m trying to clear up (thank you, toner).

The only issue I had was with the texture of the vitamin C serum. Regardless of how airy the other products were, the Nectar of the C left me feeling sticky. It didn’t bother me when I was sitting on the couch before going to bed because I knew my skin would feel moisturized and look healthier in the morning, but that being said, I’d probably only use the vitamin C serum at night.

Either way, I’m really happy with the result of the products and I’m excited to continue to use them in my daily clean skin-care routine. For me, it’s easy to support a company that provides natural, effective, and affordable skin care (that actually works) and also uses the success of its company to benefit others.