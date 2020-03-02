20 startups that are hiring remote workers right now

If you've been laid off because of the novel coronavirus, here are some remote job listings to consider.

Mario Tama/Getty
  • The novel coronavirus has caused many layoffs across a variety of industries.
  • Goldman Sachs analysts said the number of jobless claims could explode to a record 2.25 million, more than three times the previous record of 695,000 in 1982.
  • If you’re looking for a job, consider this list of remote opportunities assembled by jobs posting website FlexJobs.
The novel coronavirus and the threat of a looming economic recession has forced thousands of workers to be laid off or furloughed without pay.

The government reported that the number of new unemployment claims jumped to 281,000 for the week ending on March 14, a spike from the previous week’s 211,000. Goldman Sachs said the number of jobless claims could explode to a record 2.25 million, more than three times the previous record of 695,000 in 1982, during the 1980s recession.

The pandemic has also forced many to work remotely, as many businesses close their physical locations and employees self-quarantine to try to slow the spread of the coronavirus. This makes it an especially important time to look for remote work.

If you’re someone looking for work, there are jobs out there. Here are 20 startups hiring remote workers right now, according to remote and flexible job finder FlexJobs.

Software company Aha!

Tom Werner/Getty Images
  • Aha! is a roadmap software company.
  • The company is currently hiring a content editor, a writer, a front end developer, and more.
  • Look for jobs at Aha! here.

Web development company Automattic

Reuters
  • Automattic is a web development company known for its work on websites like WordPress and Tumblr.
  • The company is hiring a mobile engineer, a senior WordPress engineer, a director of business development, and more.
  • Look for jobs at Automattic here.

Technology company Clevertech

Hero Images/Getty Images
  • Clevertech is a tech and engineering company that’s worked on product development for clients including KPMG and Barclays.
  • Clevertech is hiring a product designer, a Python/React developer, a junior product development coordinator, and more.
  • Look for jobs at Clevertech here.

Custom products company Collage.com

Tetra Images/Getty Images

Online learning company Evolving Wisdom

Klaus Vedfelt/Getty Images

Online coding platform GitLab

GitLab CEO Sid Sijbrandij.
GitLab
  • GitLab is an online coding hub that offers products such as source code management and other tools for engineers.
  • GitLab is hiring a senior sales manager, a senior brand designer, an area sales manager, and more.
  • Look for jobs at GitLab here.

Accounting agency Greenback Expat Tax Services

filadendron/Getty Images

Digital product design company inVision

PR Image Factory/Shutterstock
  • inVision is a design platform company that’s worked with companies like Lyft, HBO, and IBM.
  • inVision is hiring an engineering manager, an IT systems manager, a sales manager, and more.
  • Look for jobs at inVision here.

Digital media company LoveToKnow

Business meeting
REDPIXEL.PL/Shutterstock

Nonprofit MomsRising

Westend61/Getty Images
  • MomsRising is a nonprofit and online community of mothers and families that organizes around causes such as paid medical leave and gun safety.
  • MomsRising is hiring a campaign associate and social media specialist, and an immigration campaign director.
  • Look for jobs at MomsRising here.

Tech and consulting company ScrapingHub

Sarinya Pinngam / EyeEm/ Getty Images

Content management company Simple [A]

Joerg Koch/Getty Images

Online media company The Cheat Sheet

sturti/Getty Images

Time-tracking software company Time Doctor

Shutterstock

Productivity tracking tool creator Toggl

Eva-Katalin/Getty
  • Toggl is a time tracking app headquartered in Tallinn, Estonia.
  • Toggl is hiring an editorial and social media marketer, a backend developer, a sales account executive, and more.
  • Look for jobs at Toggl here.

Remote company and freelancing platform company Toptal

Westend61/Getty Images

Digital agency Tri.be

mentatdgt/Shutterstock
  • Tri.be is a digital agency that has worked with companies such as MTV, SAP, and eBay.
  • Tri.be is hiring a digital project manager, a front end engineer, a UI developer, and more.
  • Look for jobs at Tri.be here.

Media company Upworthy

Eli Pariser, co-founder of UpWorthy.
Wikimedia Commons
  • Upworthy is a media website focused on topics such as inspiring news, the environment, and social justice.
  • Upworthy is hiring a web engineer and a deputy director of audience development.
  • Look for jobs at Upworthy here.

Customer service company Working Solutions

Joe Raedle/Getty Images

IT company X-Team

  • X-Team provides teams of developers for leading brands such as Dell, Discovery, and Fox.
  • X-Team is hiring an AI engineer, a data scientist, a blockchain developer, and more.
  • Look for jobs at X-Team here.