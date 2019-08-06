A Frontier flight attendant helped a mom calm her crying baby, and the heartwarming photos are going viral

By
Talia Lakritz
-
Flight attendant Joel O’Paris Castro went above and beyond for one of Frontier's youngest passengers.

caption
Flight attendant Joel O’Paris Castro went above and beyond for one of Frontier’s youngest passengers.
source
Courtesy of Jamie Applegate Hunter

When a baby starts crying on a delayed flight, some people might react with exasperation or annoyance.

Not flight attendant Joel O’Paris Castro.

When a baby started crying on a Frontier Airlines flight from Tyler, Texas, to Denver, Colorado, on Sunday, Castro stepped in to help, holding the baby and bouncing around the aisles.

Passenger Jamie Applegate Hunter told INSIDER that the mother was traveling alone with the baby for the first time, making Castro’s helping hand all the more meaningful.

The Frontier flight attendant helped calm the baby down.

caption
The Frontier flight attendant helped calm the baby down.
source
Courtesy of Jamie Applegate Hunter

Read more: 6 times flight attendants went above and beyond for their passengers

“[The] mother was also very sweet and very apologetic about her baby,” Hunter said. “I assured her that everyone understood.”

Frontier Airlines commended Castro on Twitter for going above and beyond his duty to make a difference.