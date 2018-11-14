The gross reason why you shouldn’t use the seat pockets on a plane, according to a flight attendant

caption Seat pockets on planes are writhing with germs. source VPales / Shutterstock

You should never use the seat pockets on a plane, according to a flight attendant.

According to a Reddit post, everything from toe nails to underwear has been found in them.

Swab tests have also shown the most germs are found on the headrest, seatbelt buckle, tray table, and inside handle of the washroom door.

Planes aren’t the most pleasant of places. Your feet can swell up, your ears pop, and, for some people, you may end up crying like a baby.

They’re also full of other people’s germs, and with all that recycled air, you’re likely to pick up whatever illnesses are going round.

According to a user on Reddit, a long haul flight attendant who goes by HausofDarling, one of the dirtiest places on a plane is actually the seat pocket in front of you.

Apparently, they never get properly cleaned, and everything from garbage to used tissues and underwear has been found left behind in them.

“I ALWAYS recommend you never, ever, ever, EVER use or put anything in the seat pocket,” HausofDarling wrote. “They are cleared of rubbish but are never ‘cleaned’. I have pulled out and seen all sorts been pulled out from there. Dirty tissues, sick bags, knickers, socks, peoples feet, gum, half sucked sweets, apple cores… and then next flight you go and put your phone/laptop/iPad in there.”

The flight attendant went on: “I’ve never found a severed foot but people seem to curl up into a fetal position by putting their feet in the seat pocket. Also finger and toe nails. Just… I don’t know why.”

They added, unsurprisingly, that the toilets are also not a great place to spend more time than necessary.

“Please do not ever walk into a toilet with bare feet,” they wrote. “I promise you, 9 times out of 10, that is not water on the floor. Also please don’t try and have sex in them, you are so obvious and it is filthy. The toilets are often absolutely disgusting and get deep cleaned only at the end of a route… For us this could be from one side of the world to the other… imagine how lovely they are at the end of a 12 hour flight with 200 people using them.”

Swab tests have shown some of the other places on planes filled with germs are the headrest, seatbelt buckle, tray table, and inside handle of the washroom door.