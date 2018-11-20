10 flight attendants reveal their favorite places to visit

caption Flight attendants know best when it comes to traveling. source Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Flight attendants see plenty of places around the world, but not all of them prove to be equally captivating or special. Just the same, locales with a lively vibe, beautiful beaches, a tantalizing food scene, or intriguing history can stand out from the rest.

We uncovered 10 global places that are amazing enough for even the most well-traveled flight attendants to rave about.

Zanzibar, Tanzania is a beautiful island.

caption It was called “the most beautiful island in the world.” source Ivan Pavlov/Shutterstock

This East African island is relatively easy to get to and said to be adored among flight attendants who are assigned various flight destinations. Emirates cabin crew actually calls it the most beautiful island in the world.

No doubt that the beach scene is what makes this destination special: A quick online search reveals Mangapwani, Pwani, Mchangani and Uroa beaches as some of the most picturesque.

Maui, Hawaii is the go-to for beautiful beaches.

caption Mulder is a fan of Maui’s weather. source DonLand/Shutterstock

In an interview with Cabin Crew HQ, Kara Mulder, author of the blog The Flight Attendant Life revealed her favorite place to visit is Maui, Hawaii.

“I didn’t work that many overnights, but I would fly to Maui, Hawaii often. I love Maui; the beaches, weather, and sports, like kitesurfing and paddle boarding.”

Bali, Indonesia is a great place to go to relax.

caption Kim loves being pampered in Bali. source KeongDaGreat/Shutterstock

Flight attendant Ji-Young Kim of the blog The Classy Cloud heads to Bali for respite when she gets time to travel for herself. She named the surfing, sunsets, and good food as reasons to rank the hot spot as one of her favorites.

Plus, there’s a solid spa scene. “Spa treatments are huge in Bali and I love being pampered with massages and relaxing in a flower petal bath,” she shared. “There is pretty much everything for everyone.”

Nassau, Bahamas boasts fantastic weather.

caption The Atlantis Hotel is a personal favorite of Turner. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

In a piece for The Odyssey, flight attendant Natalie Turner listed her top five destinations. On the top of the list was Nassau in the Bahamas, specifically The Atlantis Hotel. She wrote:

The Atlantis Hotel is arguably the best hotel I’ve ever stayed at. The interior is marvelous with its displays of exquisite decor. The exterior is massive with a few wonderfully notable features which are the large seahorse sculptures atop and throughout its architectural extent. Other than its impressive architecture, the amenities are where the real fun is at. The Atlantis houses many captivating sources of entertainment both in and around its grounds, from its enormous water-slide (resembling an Aztec Ziggurat) to its sub-surficial aquarium where you can observe sea life from a whole new perspective (in an underwater tunnel). However, one of their more renowned attractions is their casino. You’ll win some, and you’ll lose some, but the point is to have fun, and that’s practically guaranteed. These along with its top-notch service and the fantastic weather is how it’s solidified its spot at #1 on the list.

Any city in Italy is bound to be a great destination.

caption Perhaps it’s the food that makes it Poole’s favorite. source Getty Images

In an interview with Johnny Jet, flight attendant and New York Times bestselling author, Heather Poole was asked what her favorite international city was. She responded, “I don’t really have a favorite city. But my favorite country is Italy. Give me any city in Italy and I’ll be happy.”

San Francisco, California is a top destination for a reason.

caption Kalymnou (not pictured) calls it her favorite city. source Getty Images

Mary Kalymnou, a high standard cabin service attendant, told the Greek City Times, “Please don’t tell the world, but my favourite city is San Francisco… “

Consider stopping by local bookstores and visiting a farmer’s market when in the bustling city.

Dublin, Ireland has delicious drinks and beautiful historic buildings.

caption Thomas enjoys the “uneven sidewalks.” source icenando / iStock

Flight attendant and author Joe Thomas blogged about Dublin’s best features, which include historic buildings such as the oldest building in Dublin, the Christ Church Cathedral, Trinity College and the Old Library, uneven sidewalks, and delicious drinks.

Perfect for a group of friends, Dublin is an especially good getaway for those who love the social scene. And, if you and your crew appreciate beer, a trip to the Guinness Storehouse Tour is in order.

Namib-Naukluft National Park, Namibia has breathtaking views.

caption Namibia is home to many grand and beautiful sand dunes. source fabio lamanna/iStock

In an interview on travelbloggerinterviews.com, flight attendant Erika Bisbocci listed the country of Namibia as one of her favorites in the world.

On her own blog, Erika’s Travels, she wrote, “Namibia is a beautiful, contrasting country full of endless desert landscapes, incredible wildlife, and picturesque colonial towns.”

As for her favorite place in the country, she wrote that she loves Sossusvlei, an area in Namib-Naukluft National Park, whose nearest city is Windhoek.

“The daunting task of capturing my visit to Sossusvlei has caused me to delay posting about the destination because I knew that my descriptions would be futile,” she wrote about the destination.

Hamburg, Germany is a great walking city.

caption Valentiina calls the city her favorite. source nilsz/iStock

Elisa Valentiina, a flight attendant with a large Instagram following, revealed in a photo that her favorite city is Hamburg, Germany. She wrote, “Sunday walk through my favourite city. Love being away but it’s always good to be back!”

When in the city, be sure to try some fresh seafood.

Buenos Aires, Argentina boasts great food.

caption Rios named the city as one of her favorites. source Wikimedia Commons

Ximena Eskenazi Rios, a flight attendant from Chile, told LATAM airlines that one of her favorite places to visit is Buenos Aires, Argentina. As for what she does there, Rios said Puerto Madero has the best food.

“The restaurants in Puerto Madero are amazing! I like Las Lilas and Siga la Vaca. One of my favorite spots in the city is the Jardín Japonês, a magical and peaceful place. I’d also recommend visiting the Tigre Delta, located some 19 miles [30 km] from Buenos Aires, where you can take a boat ride.”

