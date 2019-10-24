The 12 skin-care products that flight attendants swear by for long trips

caption Flight attendants told Insider they use a lot of moisturizers and serums. source Sephora

Taking care of your skin is important, especially when you’re on a long flight.

Flying on a plane can dry out your skin since the pressurized air in cabins is notably not very humid, which your skin may not be used to.

To find out how the pros take care of their skin during a long trip, Insider spoke to flight attendants, who often spend hours upon hours aboard airplanes.

Here are 12 beauty products that flight attendants swear by.

One flight attendant said face masks are worth splurging on.

caption You can buy travel-sized versions of this mask. source Sephora

Taylor Reynolds, a corporate flight attendant, said that the Rose Face Mask by Fresh is her favorite product for keeping dehydrated skin at bay.

“It smells amazing and does a great job at keeping my face hydrated, especially before long flights,” she told Insider.

Fresh Rose Face Mask, 1 ounce, $25

She also said this cream cleanser from BeautyCounter is a staple in her carry-on.

caption A 4-ounce bottle costs about $29. source BeautyCounter

Reynolds said that she tries to avoid using skin-care products that contain too many ingredients that seem harmful to her since she’s exposed to so many pollutants throughout the day.

She told Insider that she loves using a cleanser from BeautyCounter, a clean beauty brand that boasts using safe and simple ingredients, to clean her face in the morning and to remove her makeup after a long day at work.

BeautyCounter Nourishing Cream Cleanser, $29

Shu Uemura’s cleansing oil is another one of her holy-grail skin-care products.

caption The containers come in three sizes. source Shu uemura

Reynolds also told Insider that one of her favorite skin-care products is the Shu Uemura Anti/Oxi+ Pollutant & Dullness Clarifying Cleansing Oil.

The oil promises to remove makeup without leaving a residue behind while also removing pollutants from one’s skin.

“It is one of the best products I have ever put on my face,” she added.

Shu Uemura Anti/Oxi+ Pollutant & Dullness Clarifying Cleansing Oil, 5.07 ounces, $41

Another flight attendant told Insider that she keeps her lips soft with a balm that costs under $10.

caption The lip balm comes in a tube. source C.O. Bigelow

Monserrat Andujar, a flight attendant for a domestic US airline, said the dry air in planes can sometimes leave her lips feeling chapped, so the best way she combats this is with a shea-butter-infused lip balm from C.O. Bigelow.

She said it makes her lips feel hydrated and that her favorite part of the product is that “a little itty, bitty dot will completely cover your lips,” meaning she doesn’t have to repurchase it often.

C.O. Bigelow’s My Favorite Lip Balm, $7.50

Read More: 6 expert tips for dealing with dry lips

She swears by a cult-favorite moisturizer from Kiehl’s to keep her skin feeling soft.

caption This flight attendant said she uses it during flights. source Kiehls

Andujar told Insider that she also loves to use Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream during flights or when she’s priming her face for makeup.

The cream promises to deliver 24 hours of hydrated skin, and Andujar said “it’s very light, absorbs quickly, and has a silky feel.”

Kiehl’s Ultra Facial Cream, 1.7 ounces, $30

She said that the same brand makes an eye cream that she also likes to use after a long flight.

caption Being up in a plane during a long flight can seriously dry out your face — especially the delicate skin under your eyes. source Kiehl’s

Andujar told Insider that the Kiehl’s Creamy Eye Treatment With Avocado is perfect for counteracting the skin dryness she experiences from a long flight.

“I love to use this before bedtime,” she said, explaining she puts a dot of the cream under each eye to help hydrate her skin overnight.

Kiehl’s Creamy Eye Treatment with Avocado, 0.5 ounces, $30

The frequent flyer said this Benefit product is the best at de-puffing the area beneath her eyes.

caption The product has a special tip that’s meant to feel cooling. source Benefit Cosmetics

Andujar also told Insider that she uses the Puff Off! Under Eye Gel from Benefit Cosmetics to help “wake up” the skin around her eyes before and after long flights.

“Forget tea bags under your eyes and cold spoons from the freezer,” Andujar said. “This is a godsend.”

The cool, iron tip of the product is designed to help with eye puffiness and the product’s hydrating formula is meant to leave one’s skin feeling refreshed.

Puff Off! Under Eye Gel, $29

One flight attendant said she never takes off without this moisturizer from Peach Slices.

caption It’s a type of moisturizing gel. source peach slices

Lorelei McAree, a flight attendant for a domestic US airline, told Insider that she could not be a frequent flyer without the Citrus Honey Aqua Glow moisturizer gel from Peach Slices.

“I use it morning and night, and sometimes in between flights,” she said, explaining that it makes her skin feel super hydrated.

Citrus Honey Aqua Glow moisturizer, $11.99

Read More: 18 things flight attendants wish you would stop doing

She also said a lotion infused with hyaluronic acid has been a game-changer for her skin.

caption The lotion is sold on Amazon. source Hada Labo

McAree told Insider that she uses Hada Labo Hyaluronic Acid Lotion to help keep her skin feeling refreshed during long flights.

The lotion, which is made in Japan, is said to be best for those with sensitive skin.

“It keeps my skin hydrated all day and leaves my skin with that dewy and glassy glow that’s coveted by skin-care lovers. My skin could not survive flying or my days off without this,” she added.

Hada Labo Hyaluronic Acid Lotion, $16.95

The frequent flyer also considers one of Drunk Elephant’s moisturizers to be a staple in her suitcase.

caption The moisturizer comes in a tub. source Drunk Elephant

For McAree, the Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Moisturizer is a post-flight essential.

Per Drunk Elephant, the moisturizer is designed to help immediately improve the appearance of one’s skin in terms of texture and firmness.

She told Insider that she feels like this moisturizer protects her skin all day as she goes from airports to new destinations.

Drunk Elephant Protini Polypeptide Moisturizer, 1.69 ounces, $68

And she said she loves this serum because she thinks it helps her reduce dark spots on her face and brighten her skin.

caption The serum comes in a bright-orange bottle. source Ole Henriksen

McAree said she uses the Ole Henriksen Truth Serum morning and night because she likes how it livens up her skin.

“Not only does this serum leave my skin looking super bright and hydrated, it also helps even my complexion out as the vitamin C helps to fade dark spots,” she added.

The serum is infused with vitamin C, which is said to help brighten one’s complexion and reduce skin inflammation.

Ole Henriksen Truth Serum, 1 ounce, $49

Another item she never travels without is the Innisfree Green Tea Serum.

caption The serum is marketed as being lightweight. source Inissfree

McAree said she likes to start her morning routine off by using the Innisfree Green Tea Serum since it helps her other products sink in and hydrates her skin more than most serums she’s tried before.

The serum is marketed as being lightweight and it also contains no animal products, per Innisfree’s website.

Innisfree Green Tea Serum, $27

Read More: