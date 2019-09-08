Flight attendants reveal 11 of their best travel hacks

caption Flight attendants for airlines like Delta Air Lines and United Airlines revealed their best travel hacks. source FGorgun/Getty Images

Flight attendants are traveling constantly, so they get plenty of opportunities to hone their skills.

Six flight attendants told Business Insider their best travel hacks.

They work for a total of six carriers, including Delta Air Lines and United Airlines.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Flight attendants fly a lot, so they get plenty of opportunities to hone their travel skills.

Six flight attendants told Business Insider their best travel hacks. Most asked for anonymity due to a fear of reprisal from their employer.

Here’s what they said.

The photos in this story do not depict the flight attendants Business Insider interviewed.

Read the fine print when you buy your ticket

source conejota/Shutterstock

“It’s worth reading all that fine print in those disclaimers,” said Alexandrea Tiller, a flight attendant for Spirit Airlines. Doing so could save money on your carry-on bags, she said.

Use the website Skyscanner to find the lowest fares

source Skyscanner

“I’ve found a lot of great deals on there,” Tiller said of Skyscanner.

Always bring a water bottle

source Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

“I always travel with a reusable water bottle,” a flight attendant for Delta Air Lines said. “Every airport, in the US at least, has a spot to fill your water bottle.”

Always bring a portable charger

source Shutterstock/2p2play

“I always travel with a portable charger,” the Delta flight attendant said. “Not all airports have a ton of chargers or outlets or you can’t get to them, and some older airplanes don’t have them, or there’ll only be two for the whole row of three.”

Are you a flight attendant? Do you have opinions about how much you’re paid? Contact this reporter at mmatousek@businessinsider.com.

Don’t pack too much

source martin-dm/Getty Images

“Be sure to not pack too much when traveling,” a flight attendant for United Airlines said.

Get to the airport early

source Scott Olson / Getty Images

“Give yourself plenty of time because feeling rushed is just gonna make your travel experience more stressful than it needs to be,” the United flight attendant said.

See also: Apply here to attend IGNITION: Transportation, an event focused on the future of transportation, in San Francisco on October 22.

Travel in the morning

source FGorgun/Getty Images

“I tell people to travel in the morning,” said Kevin Cain, a flight attendant for PSA Airlines. “Evening is when delays throughout the day have built up.”

Bring your own entertainment

source EyesWideOpen/Getty Images

“Always bring your own entertainment and charging stuff,” Cain said. “Sometimes your plane won’t have Wi-Fi, so it’s always good to download something offline on Netflix or bring an iPad if you have one.”

Ask for another cup when being served ice

source Ranglen/Shutterstock

“Whenever you’re being served ice, ask for them to serve it with another cup because the ice scoop is actually not very clean,” said a flight attendant for a regional airline that works with United Airlines and American Airlines.

Don’t drink hot tea or coffee

source Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images

“Don’t drink the coffee. Don’t drink the hot tea. The water is not the best,” the regional-airline flight attendant said.

Be over-prepared

“Travel is unpredictable,” said a flight attendant for Alaska Airlines. “You never know what’s going to happen.”