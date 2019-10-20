8 flight attendants reveal their favorite airport

caption Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. source Taesik Park/Shutterstock

Business Insider asked eight flight attendants which airport is their favorite.

They named seven different airports located in the US and South Korea.

The flight attendants work for a total of six airlines, including United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, and American Airlines.

Flight attendants spend a lot of time in airports and get to see more of them than the average traveler.

Business Insider asked eight flight attendants which airport is their favorite. Six asked for anonymity due to a fear of reprisal from their employer.

Here’s what they said.

Denver International Airport

caption Denver International Airport. source JW_PNW/Shutterstock

Two flight attendants, who work for Spirit Airlines and United Airlines, said Denver International Airport is their favorite.

They cited the airport’s food and coffee options, its large number of gates, and its crew lounge, which has an excellent view of the runway, the United flight attendant said.

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport

caption Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport. source EQRoy/Shutterstock

A flight attendant for Delta Air Lines said Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport is easy to get around.

“The navigation in Detroit is so much easier,” she said. “If you have a quick connection, you can always make it.”

San Diego International Airport

caption San Diego International Airport. source Markus Mainka/Shutterstock

A United Airlines flight attendant said San Diego International Airport is clean, beautiful, and has great food options.

Incheon International Airport

caption Incheon International Airport. source Tanjala Gica/Shutterstock

A Delta flight attendant said South Korea’s Incheon International Airport is clean, spacious, easy to navigate, and has amenities like showers, massage chairs, and a spa.

“It’s the one place that you want to be if you have to sit in the airport for a while,” he said.

Philadelphia International Airport

caption Philadelphia International Airport. source EQRoy/shutterstock

“They have a ton of food options in Philadelphia,” said Kevin Cain, a flight attendant for PSA Airlines. “I think food options is what makes a good airport.”

Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport

caption Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport. source Jeffrey J. Coleman/shutterstock

Sally Ann MacLagan, a flight attendant for Mesa Airlines, said Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport has nice amenities, like a mall and a store specifically designed for crew members.

Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport

caption Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. source Taesik Park/Shutterstock

“My favorite airport is DFW because it’s huge but easy to get around,” a flight attendant for American Airlines said. “They have tons and tons of food options. It’s a very aesthetically-pleasing airport.”