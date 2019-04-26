6 things flight attendants wish they could tell you, but can’t

caption “Cut us some slack,” a United flight attendant said. source Robert Alexander/Getty Images

Six flight attendants told Business Insider what they wish they could tell passengers, but can’t, for professional reasons.

The flight attendants work for American Airlines, United Airlines, Piedmont Airlines, PSA Airlines, and Alaska Airlines.

Their responses suggest that being conscientious can go a long way toward making a flight attendant’s life easier.

Flying can be stressful, and travelers sometimes let their frustrations get in the way of being polite to flight staff and other passengers.

Six flight attendants who work for a total of five airlines told Business Insider what they wish they could tell passengers, but for professional reasons, can’t. Each flight attendant requested anonymity for fear of reprisal from their employer.

These are the 6 things flight attendants want to tell you, but can’t.

‘A little patience and a little kindness goes a long way’

“We want to take off on time too. We’re all going to the same place. We’re all leaving at the same time. I think people tend to be overly rushed,” a flight attendant for United Airline said. “A little patience and a little kindness goes a long way.”

Don’t walk in the aisle without shoes

“I think people don’t realize how dirty the planes are,” said a flight attendant for PSA Airlines, an American Airlines Group subsidiary.

He said flight attendants pick up trash between flights, but the planes receive a thorough cleaning once per day.

‘Cut us some slack’

source Leonhard Foeger/Reuters

“Cut us some slack,” a United flight attendant said. “Be compassionate, because we’re trying to be compassionate toward you.”

‘We’re not mind-readers’

“We’re not mind-readers,” a flight attendant for Alaska Airlines said. “We may not necessarily know how to serve that individual person, nor can we tailor our service to every individual person, and I think sometimes people forget that.”

Take responsibility for your scheduling decisions

source Adnan Abidi/Reuters

“I just wish I could tell passengers, ‘Be more responsible for yourself,'” a flight attendant for American Airlines said. “Take accountability for your actions. You booked this flight this way. You’re giving yourself 20 minutes to get to your other flight. Be more responsible.”

Don’t ask if a delay will result in a late arrival

source Richard Baker/In Pictures via Getty Images

“Don’t ask me if the plane’s going to be late because of the delay, because I don’t know,” said a flight attendant for Piedmont Airlines, an American Airlines Group subsidiary.