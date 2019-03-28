Wow Air shut down and canceled all its flights — here’s how travelers can get their money back

Personal Finance Insider writes about products, strategies, and tips to help you make smart decisions with your money. Business Insider may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

Wow Air, a budget transatlantic airline, abruptly ceased operations on Thursday.

Hundreds of passengers were stranded, while others had their plans for trips thrown into disarray.

Here’s what you need to know about getting your money back if you had travel booked on Wow Air, and how to get home if you’re stranded.

Iceland’s Wow Air abruptly suspended operations on Thursday morning, becoming the latest international budget airline to fold and throwing more doubt on the sustainability of the low-cost transatlantic airline industry.

Wow Air’s woes were not unexpected, as several merger and capital-raising efforts had fallen through in the past few months. The airline cut 111 jobs in December and had begun scaling back its route network, canceling flights to many of its destinations.

Hundreds of passengers were stranded on Thursday, while the imminent vacation plans of many were left in doubt.

Fortunately, passengers who are stranded or whose plans were affected may have several options.

If you’re stranded for any reason, the most important thing is to find a way home. In this case, Icelandair, Wizz Air, and possibly other airlines are offering discounted fares for stranded Wow Air passengers. Contact the airline to see what options you have, and, if possible, put the ticket on the same credit card you used to purchase your Wow Air flight – this can make things simpler if you submit a claim to your credit card’s insurance (more on that in a bit).

If you purchased your flight as part of a package or tour with a third party, contact the travel provider directly to get an alternate flight home.

You have some options for compensation and refunds

“Passengers should not count on assistance or refunds from Wow Air,” said Henrik Zillmer, the CEO of AirHelp, a company that helps passengers claim compensation for canceled or delayed flights.

“Claims are usually the last items to be paid out in bankruptcy estates,” he told Business Insider.

That said, you have some options.

If you paid for your tickets with a credit card, contact your card issuer and ask to dispute the payment. You may be able to initiate a charge-back, since the service you paid for is not being rendered.

“If passengers booked directly with Wow Air and used a credit card as payment, they can contradict or cancel the payment,” Zillmer said. “Also, passengers may be able to claim a refund for their flight if it was booked via a travel agency or partner airline.”

If you booked directly with Wow Air or through another method, you may be able to get help from your credit-card provider even if the charge-back doesn’t work. Some credit cards offer built-in travel insurance that may cover you in the event of a ticketing airline suspending operations.

The Chase Sapphire Reserve and Chase Sapphire Preferred cards offer extensive trip cancellation and interruption insurance that covers you as long as you used the card to book your tickets. Financial insolvency of a travel provider is generally a covered incident under these plans – call the number on the back of your card to initiate a claim or get more information.

Both of those Chase cards also offer trip and baggage-delay insurance, which covers expenses if your flight is delayed overnight, or for more than six hours in the case of the Sapphire Reserve, or 12 hours in the case of the Sapphire Preferred. You can learn more about the difference between the two cards here.

Most American Express cards don’t offer trip cancellation or interruption insurance, but having one might be helpful if you find yourself stranded. If you have the Platinum Card from American Express, you have access to a premium global assistance hotline that can help you find a way back home or manage flight-cancellation logistics.

If you purchased third-party travel insurance from a company like Allianz, contact your provider as soon as you can to initiate a claim and see what will be covered.

Keep in mind that if you haven’t flown yet and still want to take the trip, even if you can get your money back from a Wow Air ticket, you’ll still have to purchase a new flight, which may be more expensive. You won’t be able to claim reimbursement for the fare difference.

If you booked your flight as part of a travel package or tour, Zillmer suggested reaching out directly to the provider.

“Travel agencies or partner airlines may be responsible, depending on whether flights are covered by travel insurance,” Zillmer said.