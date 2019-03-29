The Chase Sapphire Reserve card will cover a hotel room, meals and other expenses during a flight delay — here’s how to take advantage

Personal Finance Insider writes about products, strategies, and tips to help you make smart decisions with your money. Business Insider may receive a commission from The Points Guy Affiliate Network, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

caption Flight delays can be brutal; the Chase Sapphire Reserve credit card may be able to help. source Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images

Flight-delay insurance is one of the often-forgotten benefits of the popular Chase Sapphire Reserve card.

If you book a flight, train, ferry, bus, or other common carrier using the card, and you’re delayed either overnight, or for more than six hours during the day, you’ll be covered for up to $500 in expenses for each covered person.

Read on to learn more about what’s covered, and how to start a claim.

Flight delays and cancellations are a major inconvenience at best. A lot of the time, they can be downright expensive.

If your morning flight gets delayed for long enough, you might find yourself spending a lot on airport food, Wi-Fi, books or magazines, a taxi into town (if you know it’s going to be a long delay), or more while you wait. If you end up stranded overnight, it can be even worse.

If the delay is caused by something outside of the airline’s control, like bad weather, airport or air traffic control problems, IT issues, or certain labor actions, among other things, then it isn’t responsible for your expenses and doesn’t have to provide you with a hotel, food, or anything else.

Fortunately, if you paid for your tickets with a Chase Sapphire Reserve card, you’re in luck: The card offers trip delay insurance for delays of six hours or longer, or overnight.

Any trip is covered, as long as you paid for it with the card, and it’s on a common carrier, or public form of transportation like a commercial flight, train, bus, cruise ship, ferry, etc.

The Sapphire Reserve offers up to $500 reimbursement for each covered person (including the cardholder’s spouse and dependent children) on the trip. Just about any “reasonable” expense is covered, including a hotel room, meals, toiletries, a change of clothes, and other expenses. Make sure to save all itemized receipts, and to ask the travel provider for proof of the delay.

The easiest way to initiate a claim is to call the number on the back of your card (1-800-436-7970). From there, the agent will transfer you to a benefits representative who can walk you through the steps. Claim processing time can vary, but claims are generally processed within six to eight weeks.

The Sapphire Reserve’s coverage becomes active at a six-hour delay, but will reimburse you for any costs before you hit the six-hour mark (make sure to save your receipts!). You’ll get similar protections with the Chase Sapphire Preferred Card, but that coverage kicks in later: You’ll only be covered if you’re delayed for 12 hours or longer, or overnight.