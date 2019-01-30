Hundreds of flights are delayed at New York area airports due to severe winds amid the polar vortex

Severe winds have caused heavy delays at New York’s LaGuardia Airport and New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International Airport.

Flights bound for LaGuardia have been delayed by an average of an hour and 31 minutes.

Flights headed for Newark have been delayed an average of two hours and 23 minutes.

Flights at New York’s LaGuardia Airport and New Jersey’s Newark Liberty International are experiencing heavy delays due to severe winds caused by the polar vortex.

The Federal Aviation Administration issued a traffic management program for the two New York-area airports.

At 3:50 p.m. ET, the FAA reported an average delay of an hour and 31 minutes for flights inbound to LaGuardia with maximum delays of as much as 2 hours and 22 minutes.

For Newark, the average delay has been reported at 2 hours and 23 minutes for arriving flights, with a maximum delay of up to 11 and a half hours.

The FAA does not show any delays at New York’s JFK International Airport.

According to Weather.com, winds of up to 30 mph have been reported at Newark Airport. The website also clocked 28 mph winds at LaGuardia.

The winds come in conjunction with the polar vortex that has saddled the Midwestern and the Northeastern parts of the US with record low temperatures.

According to FlightAware, 96 departing and 130 arriving flights inbound for LaGuardia have been delayed as of 4 p.m. That’s on top of the 59 outbound and 61 inbound LaGuardia flights that have been canceled on Wednesday.

For Newark, FlightAware’s tracking data shows that 136 departing and 172 arriving flights have been delayed. In addition, 37 outbound and 40 inbound flights have been canceled.