The owner of a ‘Flintstones’ house in California is being sued by neighbors over the ‘eyesore’ property, which features big metal dinosaurs and a ‘Yabba Dabba Doo’ sign

caption ‘The Flintstones’ house in Hillsborough, California. source Jim Maurer / Flickr

The owner of a “Flintstones”-style home in California is being sued by her own community.

The town of Hillsborough has rounded on Florence Fang after she made a number of garish additions to the already bold property without proper authorization or permits.

The town said the additions “create a highly visible eyesore and are out of keeping with community standards.”

Among others, Fang’s improvements to the property include a troupe of large metal dinosaurs and a sign that reads: “Yabba Dabba Doo.”

“When you’re with the Flintstones, Have a yabba dabba doo time, a dabba doo time, We’ll have a gay old time,” so goes the tune to the 1960s hit cartoon “The Flintstones,” which ran for six seasons over six years.

It turns out the old theme song might not have been on the money, however, as the current neighbors of a Stone Age-themed “Flintstones” house are certainly not having a “gay old time” at all.

This particular rubble-rousing abode is not in Bedrock, though, but is instead found in the affluent neighborhood of Hillsborough, California – and the community has finally had enough of the renegade design dispositions of one of its citizens.

In a lawsuit filed on Wednesday, attorneys representing the wealthy community argued that the property had become a public nuisance and that the owner had made a number of additions without proper permits.

The town said the additions made to 45 Berryessa Way “create a highly visible eyesore and are out of keeping with community standards,” according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

The unique home was designed in the 1970s by Bay Area architect William Nicholson and was constructed by spraying concrete onto a mesh frame.

The building’s current owner – Bay Area businesswoman, philanthropist, and former publisher of the San Francisco Examiner Florence Fang – has made a number of additions to the domed property, including a troupe of large metal dinosaur figures, and a sign that reads: “Yabba Dabba Doo.”

Several of Fang’s changes to the property “created live-safety hazards that required immediate correction to protect visitors to the property,” Mark Hudak, the attorney for Hillsborough, wrote in the lawsuit, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Fang made her additions without approvals or permits, “except for a very limited permit for a low wall in the front of the property,” Hudak added.

According to the San Mateo Daily Journal, Fang has already received three stop orders from the Hillsborough Building Department in the past and was fined $200 for her landscaping additions at the end of last year after the department said they were “designed to be very intrusive, resulting in the owner’s ‘vision’ for her property being imposed on many other properties and views, without regard to the desires of other residents.”

Though Fang paid the $200 penalty, she did not remove her unauthorized improvements to the property, prompting the town to sue.

“They ordered that she remove all of her figurines and that she correct other code violations,” Hudak said. “We expect that the court will uphold this decision and order her to comply with the panel’s decision.”

Fang’s grandson said in a statement seen by the Associated Press that she “will fight to save the Flintstone House.”

“I think the dinosaurs are beautiful. They make everyone smile and should stay,” Sean Fang said.