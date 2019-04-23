This $5 gadget helps you get every last drop of product out of your bottles

Insider Picks writes about products and services to help you navigate when shopping online. Insider Inc. receives a commission from our affiliate partners when you buy through our links, but our reporting and recommendations are always independent and objective.

caption The Flip-It bottle-emptying kits help you get the most out of your products. source Flip-It Facebook

It’s very frustrating to knowingly waste products just because you can’t get them out of the bottle.

Flip-It ($4.99) is a bottle-emptying kit that uses a tripod attachment to help you get the last drops of product out of bottles that can’t balance upside-down on their own.

Flip-It was just pitched on “Shark Tank,” and while the product didn’t get a deal, we still think it’s an affordable buy that’ll help you save time, money, and frustration.

Whether it’s ketchup, hand soap, lotion, or honey, there’s nothing more frustrating than struggling to get the last drops of a product out of the bottle. You’ve probably spent time vigorously shaking bottles, pounding them on the counter, continually pushing down on a pump that just won’t work, or even cutting them open to get the last bits of product.

Nobody wants to let good product go to waste, especially when you can actually see that there is still a good amount of product left. Often times, attempting to get to the last drops of thick liquids out of the bottle is futile, so most of us just end up making a mess or giving up.

Well, what we actually end up doing is wasting our own money. According to Consumer Reports data, 25% of beauty products and up to 15% of kitchen condiments are wasted simply because it’s too hard to get them out of the bottle. Most of us would rather just buy a new one than struggle to squeeze out whatever’s left.

Then, there’s the environmental issue. You may think you’re doing good by tossing bottles with leftover product into the recycling bin, but the truth is unless you give them a good clean, they may never even be recycled at all. Bottles with product inside are difficult to recycle, so most end up in landfills. In landfills, most of these products will leach into the ground and water, and depending on what they are, they can seriously contaminate those natural resources.

The Flip-It Solution

The Flip-It cap is an easy-to-use solution that’ll will save you time, money, and frustration. It’s a two-part system that’ll help you get every last drop of product from your bottles, particularly the ones that aren’t shaped properly to be turned and balanced upside down.

The main piece is the dispensing stand, which has a unique tripod shape to keep your bottles balanced and a valve to squeeze product out. The dispensing stand alone can fit plenty of bottles with XL necks – products like honey, half-gallon jugs, and ranch dressing typically are this size. For bottles with smaller necks, just add one of the adapters. They come in four sizes to accommodate all types of containers.

caption What you can expect to find in the Flip-It two-pack kit. source Flip-It

The Flip-It bottle-emptying system couldn’t be easier to use. Here’s a quick step-by-step:

Step 1: Remove the desired bottle’s original cap or pump.

Step 2: Find out which size adapter fits your bottle or see if you can just use the dispensing stand alone.

Step 3: Twist the adapter onto the bottle, then twist on the dispensing stand. Make sure the cap is on tight.

Step 4: Flip the bottle upside down and let gravity pull the hard-to-reach product down.

Step 5: When it looks ready, pull open the valve tip and squeeze.

That’s all you need to do to get those last drops out of your oddly-shaped bottles. When your bottle is empty, just throw your Flip-It into the dishwasher, and it’s clean and ready to reuse. It’s also BPA-free, so you can feel safe using it.

In my bathroom at home, my roommates and I have given up on far too many bottles of hand soap. While we can see all of the product left through the transparent plastic, dealing with the pump and making a mess to get the little bit of soap left is always a nuisance. Usually we’ll just open a new bottle, but leave the almost empty bottle on the counter with the hopes it won’t go to waste. I twisted the Flip-It on to a bottle of soap that had been pushed to the corner and in just about one minute, all of that soap was easy to squeeze out.

Bottom Line

With bottle-emptying kits starting as low as $5.99, the Flip-It will pay for itself after just a few uses. Flip-It offers many bottle-emptying kit options, including a range of different colors and packages that include more or fewer adapters and dispensing stands. A single pack includes one dispensing stand and three adapters, though you can always stock up on extra dispensing stands or adapters based on what you need.

Though Flip-It didn’t get a deal on Shark Tank, I still think it’s a great product that can affordably and easily help you make the most of the products you’ve already paid for.

Shop Flip-It Bottle Emptying Kits, from $4.99, available at Amazon and Bed Bath & Beyond