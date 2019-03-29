A bright green floating taco and cocktail bar just opened in the Caribbean

caption Drinking cocktails by the sea is one thing — drinking them on the sea is another. source Getty/Priscila Zambotto

A floating taco and cocktail bar has opened in the Caribbean.

Lime Out is a bright green restaurant and bar serving up refreshing cocktails, shots, wine, soft drinks, and, of course, tacos.

Guests can either swim up to the bar and perch on one of the submerged stools.

Boats can also pull up and grab their food and drinks to go.

Tacos and cocktails together is a winning combination at the best of times.

However, one bar has found a way to take things up a notch.

A taco and cocktail bar, but make it floating. In the Caribbean.

Yes, book those flights because a floating taco and cocktail bar has just opened just off the coast of St John, which is the smallest of the Virgin Islands.

Lime Out opened in March and is thought to be the first floating bar and restaurant in the Caribbean, with clients swimming up to the bar and enjoying drinks and food while sitting on seats connected to the bar from under the sea.

The bar’s menu features an array of tacos and cocktails served in metal cups.

The 10 cocktails on offer include the Hunter’s Passion, which consists of Cruzan mango rum, pineapple juice, passion fruit purée, and cream of coconut, or the Danger, which involves Thai chili-infused 100% blue agave tequila, fresh watermelon juice, fresh lime juice, and pineapple simple syrup.

If that’s not your taste, you can keep things fruity with the Rosy Cheeks, made from moscato, passion fruit purée, campari, and grapefruit soda, or indulge with the Bushattacker, a creamy chocolate peanut butter cocktail.

You can also get soft drinks, shots, and bottles of wine and Champagne.

As for the food, it’s all about the tacos, with eight different ones on offer, all served in cardboard trays.

There’s the Short Ribstaco taco, with slow braised ribs, smoked paprika, feta cheese, radishes, cherry tomatoes, micro greens, and watercress, or the Green Curry Chicken taco, consisting of green curry braised chicken, diced potatoes, pickled red onions, fresh cilantro, cabbage, and mint yogurt sauce.

Or, you can embrace the flavours of the seaside with the Surf + Turf taco, filled with short ribs, blackened shrimp, feta cheese, watercress, radishes, and guacamole.

One side of the bar caters to swim-up guests, while the other side is for passing boats. Drive-through goals.