2 dead in second floatplane crash in Alaska one week after 6 were killed in a midair crash

A pilot and a passenger are dead after a Taquan Air Beaver floatplane crashed in southeast Alaska near Ketchikan on Monday afternoon, according to a press release from Ketchikan Gateway Borough. There were no others on board the plane.

The circumstances that led to the crash – the second in seven days – were not yet known, and names of the victims have not yet been released.

This crash happened in Metlatkatla Harbor at around 4 p.m. local time, and 15 members of the volunteer fire department responded.

One week ago, on May 13, two sightseeing planes collided midair near Ketchikan – a popular desitation for tourists and cruise ships – killing six people.

One of the two planes, an Otter, was operated by Taquan Air. The other, a Beaver, was operated by Mountain Air. Everyone on board the Beaver plane was killed, and one passenger from the Otter was killed, CNN reported.

Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) are looking into the cause of the midair crash.

In a Monday night tweet, the NTSB responded to the most recent incident.

“NTSB dispatched investigators from Anchorage Regional Office to investigate May 20, 2019, crash of Taquan Air Havilland DHC-2,” the agency tweeted. “While owned by same operator involved in May 13, 2019, mid-air collision, plane was not on sightseeing flight, was a commuter flight.”