Thunderstorms in Washington DC have caused flooding in the White House, road washouts, and indoor waterfalls

caption Flooding is seen in the basement of the White House briefing room in Washington, DC, on July 8, 2019. source NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images

A flash flood warning was issued across Washington DC, on Monday morning as a slow-moving thunderstorm poured rain on the region.

Officials from the National Weather Service warned the public to stay off the roads and seek higher ground, saying it was not “usual” flooding.

People were trapped on top of cars, roads were washed out, and the basement of the White House flooded.

The Washington Metro was hit hard during rush hour, with water bursting through roofs of stations and down elevator shafts.

A flash flood warning was issued by the National Weather Service in Washington DC, Arlington County, east central Fairfax County, and the city of Alexandria because of the slow-moving thunderstorm.

Videos and pictures on social media showed the damage caused indoors and outdoors because of Monday morning’s rain.

Those who were stranded are being safely escorted off of Canal Road by @dcfireems. Everyone else swam or walked to higher ground on their own. Water slowly receding now. Flash Flood Warnings are a big deal. #DCWX pic.twitter.com/ry80Ls1hfg — Dave Dildine (@DildineWTOP) July 8, 2019

This is what it looks like near Dulles Airport right now…major flooding. (Sam Sweeney) #MDVAFlooding pic.twitter.com/I1N9Jvuckn — Tony Pann (@TonyPannWBAL) July 8, 2019

The view of what I was turned around to go back to on Williamsburg Blvd & Westmoreland in Arlington. Williamsburg was like a river, washing trash and recycling bins down the street and piling up against parked cars. #arlington #fallschurch @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/wVz3Gois27 — Colin Storm (@ColinStorm) July 8, 2019

Serious flooding happening right now at Pennsylvania and 15th! @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/pjo47Nm4Tf — Chloie Favinger (@chloief) July 8, 2019

My wife just sent me this photo from underneath the Rhode Island Ave tunnel near the Metro station. She and other drivers are stuck there in the flash flood. This water only just stopped rising, she says. MPD/DC Fire trying to clear traffic out. cc @capitalweather pic.twitter.com/P9guQA8Bql — Dave Jamieson (@jamieson) July 8, 2019

CNBC correspondent Eamon Javers shared a photo showing flooding in the White House basement.

It’s official: The White House basement is flooding. pic.twitter.com/f1DR6awE89 — Eamon Javers (@EamonJavers) July 8, 2019

looks like the plaza at Virginia Square has some drainage issues that @Metrorailinfo and @ArlingtonDES should prolly look into.pic.twitter.com/4hEJFPTPkK — Andrew Kierig (@kierig) July 8, 2019

I’m advising commuters not to use the street elevator at Pentagon Metro this morning. #wmata pic.twitter.com/z8bNwAPcPG — Nick Scalera (@nickscalera) July 8, 2019

“Travel will be EXTRAORDINARILY dangerous,” the National Weather Service warned on Twitter. “Stay out of low areas, if in a low area that may flood, seek higher ground. Stay off the roads if at all possible. This is not the ‘usual’ flooding.

Pete Piringer, a spokesman for the Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Service, told WTOP that storm drains were “overwhelmed” because of the storm.

“All our folks are deployed right now,” he said.

In parts of the DC region, up to four inches of rain fell in an hour, according to the Washington Post.