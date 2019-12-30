Florence Pugh responded to a shady comment about the 21-year age gap between herself and boyfriend Zach Braff

caption Florence Pugh and Zach Braff are reportedly dating. source Dave Benett/Taylor Hill/WireImage

Florence Pugh has responded to apparent criticism about the 21-year age gap between herself and her reported boyfriend, Zach Braff.

Braff recently commented on a photo of Pugh with the princess emoji, to which one of her followers replied, “you’re 44 years old.”

Pugh responded: “and yet he got it.”

The 23-year-old “Little Women” star was first spotted holding hands with the 44-year-old “Scrubs” actor in April.

Florence Pugh recently defended her reported boyfriend, Zach Braff, against an apparent skeptic who pointed out their 21-year age difference.

On Saturday, the 23-year-old “Little Women” star posted a photo of herself on Instagram, posing in front of Greenblatt’s Delicatessen in Los Angeles. “First pit-stop, Matzo Ball soup,” she wrote.

Braff commented on the photo with the princess emoji – to which one of her followers replied, “you’re 44 years old.”

Pugh promptly responded: “and yet he got it.”

Other followers also defended Braff, writing “so what?” and “I’m sorry but what’s your point?”

caption Braff’s comment has over 800 likes. source @florencepugh/Instagram

The two actors have reportedly been dating since April, when they were photographed holding hands in New York City.

More recently, they attended the LA premiere of “Marriage Story” in November and the world premiere of “Little Women” in early December, but walked both red carpets separately.