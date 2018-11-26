The actor who played Viktor Drago in ‘Creed II’ actually had to lose weight to play the 220 pound goliath — here’s what he ate in a day

caption Florian Munteanu plays Viktor Drago in “Creed II.” source Barry Wetcher / Metro Goldwyn Mayer Pictures / Warner Bros. Pictures

“Creed II” is out now.

The film features a fully ripped Michael B. Jordan and an even more intimidating opponent in the form of Florian Munteanu who plays Viktor Drago.

Munteanu, a boxer and fitness model from Romania, told GQ that he actually had to lose weight for the part.

“It’s a heavyweight bout, so I was trying to lose, like, 20 pounds to drop to 220,” he told the magazine.

The Romanian’s diet during filming consisted of uninspired chicken and rice – “all day, all night.”

Munteanu did start the day with an unorthodox bowl of cereal, though – cornflakes, half a litre (18oz) of milk, and two scoops of protein powder.

Once filming had finished, Munteanu admitted to racking up a $400-$500 weekly bill in Shake Shack.

The latest instalment of the “Rocky” franchise centres around a revived feud between Michael B. Jordan‘s Adonis Creed and Florian Munteanu’s Viktor Drago.

Drago’s father Ivan killed Creed’s father Apollo in a grizzly scene in “Rocky IV.”

Read more: Sylvester Stallone wanted Apollo Creed to appear as a ghost in ‘Creed 2’ – here’s why it didn’t happen

In “Creed II”, the two prodigies clash in an epic grudge match – and Drago is no less intimidating than his father was in the old films.

However, if you thought Drago looked intimidating in ‘Creed II’, you should have seen him before they started shooting.

Munteanu, who is a Romanian boxer and fitness model, revealed to GQ recently that he actually needed to drop weight in order to play the heavyweight.

caption Viktor Drago takes on Adonis Creed in “Creed II.” source MGM

Munteanu, nicknamed “Big Nasty”, teeters at six-foot-four and weighed around 250-pounds before shooting “Creed II.”

“Obviously when we started to shoot, I had to hold myself back from pizza and put myself on a strict diet,” the actor said.

“It’s a heavyweight bout, so I was trying to lose, like, 20-pounds to drop to 220.”

Meanwhile, his co-star Michael B. Jordan was doing the exact opposite: “[Jordan] was working to gain about 25 pounds to come up to 195.”

Indeed, Jordan’s cheat days became legendary as he tucked into donuts, cheesesteaks, pasta, and pizza in order to pile on the pounds.

Read more: Michael B. Jordan’s cheat day from his rigorous ‘Creed II’ diet includes donuts and cheesesteaks

caption Sylvester Stallone and Michael B. Jordan star in “Creed II.” source Barry Wetcher/MGM/Warner Bros.

So what was his arch-nemesis chowing down on during training? Well, it sounds a lot less indulgent than Jordan’s diet.

“It was pretty monotone,” Munteanu said.

“I’m not the guy who loves cooking that much. I try to keep it as simple as possible: chicken, rice, and vegetables, all day, all night.

“I mix it up with some tomatoes and avocados. Maybe some hummus, if I had a good day and I thought I was losing a lot of body fat.”

If the Romanian’s menu of incessant chicken and rice fills you with dread then you’ll be glad to know that the boxer mixes things up with a suitably mammoth-portioned breakfast.

Munteanu said he likes to eat a bowl of cornflakes swimming in half a litre (18oz) of milk. “I like milk. I like drinking milk,” he added. Clearly.

Munteanu doesn’t stop there, though. “If you want to gain muscle, you’ve got to increase your protein level,” he said.

That’s why the actor adds two scoops of protein powder straight onto his morning bowl of cornflakes: “That’s how I start my day.”

Munteanu’s breakfast ritual may sound ridiculous, but makes more sense when taking into account his insane training regime.

He told GQ that to maintain his washboard abs, he trains them four times a day – including 45 minutes before he starts his regular workout.

“I focus on the obliques in the lower abs to get the eight-pack in-a lot of hanging leg raises or knee raises. And the workout where you have your legs tied up in front of you and someone’s throwing a medicine ball over your head and you’re throwing it back.”

When he’s off the training regime, Munteanu goes hard with the junk food. In Romania, Dominoes gave him free pizza for life in order to win his favour.

“So they [Domino’s Pizza Romania] called my manager and said, ‘Hey, your guy, he’s eating at Pizza Hut all the time.’ My manager said, ‘if you want him to come to Domino’s, you know, do something about it.’

The rest, as they say, is history.

In the United States, though, the actor admitted to racking up a hefty bill at Shake Shack.

His go-to order includes: “Shake Shack burger, bacon and cheese fries, and then this huge salted caramel shake with whipped cream on top of it.”

He added: “When we were shooting the movie, after all the boxing and montages were out of the way, I think I was ordering $400 or $500 worth of Shake Shack every week.”

Whatever he did, the result was a truly imposing bad guy in every sense.