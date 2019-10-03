The 15 Florida cities everyone in the country is moving to

By
Andy Kiersz, Business Insider US
-
The Sebastian-Vero Beach metro area had net migration of 24,647 new residents between 2010 and 2018.

caption
The Sebastian-Vero Beach metro area had net migration of 24,647 new residents between 2010 and 2018.
source
Getty Images

Americans have been flocking south for decades, and Florida has been a big beneficiary of that migration.

Business Insider recently took a look at the US cities with the highest net migration since 2010, and noticed that over half of them were in the Sunshine State. For this list, we decided to focus on the places within Florida that have attracted the most newcomers over the last decade.

Using data from the US Census Bureau, we ranked the metropolitan statistical areas in Florida by total net migration between 2010 and 2018 – the number of people who moved into the metro area during that period from another part of the US or another country, minus people who moved out of the metro area – adjusted by the metro area’s 2010 population.

Here are the top 15 metro areas in Florida by that metric:

15. Ocala had net migration of 39,511 between 2010 and 2018 — 11.9% of the metro’s 2010 population of 331,298.

source
Michael Warren/Getty Images

14. Palm Bay-Melbourne-Titusville had net migration of 66,747 between 2010 and 2018 — 12.3% of the metro’s 2010 population of 543,376.

source
City of Palm Bay – Government/Facebook

13. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater had net migration of 344,163 between 2010 and 2018 — 12.4% of the metro’s 2010 population of 2,783,243.

source
iStock

12. Homosassa Springs had net migration of 18,293 between 2010 and 2018 — 13.0% of the metro’s 2010 population of 141,236.

source
Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group/Getty Images

11. Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin had net migration of 32,718 between 2010 and 2018 — 13.9% of the metro’s 2010 population of 235,865.

source
Ebyabe, Wikimedia Commons

10. Deltona-Daytona Beach-Ormund Beach had net migration of 87,461 between 2010 and 2018 — 14.8% of the metro’s 2010 population of 590,289.

caption
SpongeBob Playground Opening Celebration at Enterprise Elementary School on September 12, 2013 in Deltona, Florida.
source
Gerardo Mora/Getty Images for Nickelodeon

9. Port St. Lucie had net migration of 62,896 between 2010 and 2018 — 14.8% of the metro’s 2010 population of 424,107.

source
Getty Images

8. Lakeland-Winter Haven had net migration of 96,548 between 2010 and 2018 — 16.0% of the metro’s 2010 population of 602,095.

source
Rob Hainer/Shutterstock

7. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford had net migration of 344,022 between 2010 and 2018 — 16.1% of the metro’s 2010 population of 2,134,411.

source
Joe Raedle/Getty Images

6. Naples-Immokalee-Marco Island had net migration of 56,188 between 2010 and 2018 — 17.5% of the metro’s 2010 population of 321,520.

source
iStock/StushD80

5. Sebastian-Vero Beach had net migration of 24,647 between 2010 and 2018 — 17.9% of the metro’s 2010 population of 138,028.

The Sebastian-Vero Beach metro area had net migration of 24,647 new residents between 2010 and 2018.

source
Getty Images

4. North Port-Sarasota-Bradenton had net migration of 140,889 between 2010 and 2018 — 20.1% of the metro’s 2010 population of 702,281.

source
Shutterstock.com

3. Cape Coral-Fort Myers had net migration of 135,696 between 2010 and 2018 — 21.9% of the metro’s 2010 population of 618,754.

source
Khairil Azhar Junos/Shutterstock

2. Punta Gorda had net migration of 36,551 between 2010 and 2018 — 22.8% of the metro’s 2010 population of 159,978.

source
Diana Robinson Photography/Getty Images

1. The Villages had net migration of 43,639 between 2010 and 2018 — 46.7% of the metro’s 2010 population of 93,420.

source
Wikimedia Commons