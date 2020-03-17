LIVE UPDATES: Florida Democratic primary full results and vote counts

source Shayanne Gal/Business Insider

Florida joins two other states in holding its Democratic presidential primary on Tuesday.

Polls in the state close at 7 p.m. Eastern time, and we’ll have live results as they come in.

Going into Tuesday’s primaries, former Vice President Joe Biden has won 864 pledged delegates to the national convention in July, leading Sen. Bernie Sanders’ 705 delegates.

Florida has 219 delegates up for grabs, and Biden is an overwhelming favorite in the state according to the latest Real Clear Politics polling averages.

Polls for the Florida Democratic presidential primary close at 7 p.m. Eastern time. We’ll have live results and vote totals as they come in.

Florida Democratic primary results:

What’s at stake in the primary?

Florida has 219 pledged delegates on the table. Of those 219 pledged delegates, 143 are pledged proportionally to presidential contenders based on the results in each of Florida’s 27 congressional districts, while 76 delegates are pledged based on the statewide primary vote.

Among the congressional districts, the biggest prizes are the 20th, 21st, and 22nd districts, with seven delegates up for grabs in each. The 20th district is a geographically large landmass located in southeast Florida, while the 21st and 22nd districts are clustered to its East. These three districts encompass Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale, Pompano Beach, Coral Springs, Palm Beach, West Palm Beach, Boynton Beach, Delray Beach, and more.

As in most other states, candidates must earn over the minimum threshold of 15% of the vote in a given district or statewide to earn any delegates. While this was a major factor in earlier primaries when there were still several candidates in the running, now that the race has largely consolidated into a two-way affair between Biden and Sanders, the 15% threshold is likely to play a less important role in tonight’s elections.

This is what the polling said ahead of the Florida primary:

According to Real Clear Politics’ average of the latest polling data, Biden holds a clear lead in the state, with the intended support of 65.4% of voters to Sanders’ 22.6%.

According to FiveThirtyEight’s primary election forecast, Biden has a greater than 99% chance of winning the most votes in Florida. FiveThirtyEight projects that Biden’s probable victory will likely translate into winning just more than two-thirds of the delegates up for grabs in the state and its congressional districts.