Photos show the damage from an explosion at a Florida shopping center that injured 21

A firefighter inspects an affected area after an explosion at The Fountains shopping center in Plantation, Florida, July 6, 2019.

At least 20 people were injured when a suspected gas explosion demolished a large chunk of a Florida shopping center Saturday.

Authorities said they found a ruptured gas main in the rubble from the blast, which was so strong it blew out windows and damaged cars at businesses across the street.

Authorities announced Saturday afternoon that they suspect a ruptured gas line was likely responsible for an explosion at a Florida shopping center that injured at least 20 people.

Pictures and videos posted on social media show a significant portion of The Fountains shopping center in Plantation blown to shattered glass and wood beams that litter the surrounding parking lot.

Fire and police departments from surrounding towns worked together to sort through piles of debris and get to the bottom of the cause of the blast.

Here’s what the damage looked like:

The blast happened just before noon at The Fountains shopping center in Plantation, which is roughly 30 miles north of Miami and 10 miles west of Fort Lauderdale.

The Plantation Fire Department initially said there were “multiple patients” in the incident, which they called a “gas explosion” in a tweet posted just before noon.

The blast sent large chunks of concrete as far as 50 yards, and pieces of metal as far as 100 yards across the street, even damaging cars parked at other businesses.

Witnesses told local outlets said the explosion seemed to come from a vacant pizza restaurant in the complex.

A person takes photographs of the site after an explosion at Florida shopping plaza, on July 06, 2019 in Plantation, Florida, United States.

Two people were reportedly taken to nearby Broward Health Medical Center in serious condition, while the rest had non-life threatening injuries.

A general view of the site after an explosion at Florida shopping plaza, on July 06, 2019 in Plantation, Florida, United States.

Plantation Fire Rescue Deputy Chief Joel Gordon told press Saturday afternoon that a ruptured gas line was found the rubble, leading authorities to believe it was a gas explosion.

Chief Joel Gordon talks to the media after an explosion at Florida shopping plaza, on July 06, 2019 in Plantation, Florida, United States.

Gordon said authorities suspected but couldn’t “confirm that a gas leak caused this explosion.”

“We’re very much relieved that considering the debris field, considering where we found the patients and how we found them, the injuries were not as severe as we would have thought they would be,” Gordon said. “As bad as it is, it could have been a lot worse.”

A stylist at the M. Evans Salon in the shopping plaza said he heard “a strong boom” before the glass windows were blown out from the explosion across the street.

A man sweeps up glass in front of M. Evans Salon after an explosion at Florida shopping plaza, on July 06, 2019 in Plantation, Florida, United States.

Stylist Erez Yacob was blow drying a client’s hair when the explosion set off across the street and blew through the store.

“We heard a strong boom, and one second after, everything exploded in the shop and out in the street,” he told the Sun-Sentinel. “It’s crazy. We thought it was a car or a bombing because everything [the building across the street] disappeared.”

Authorities are still searching for answers as nearby stores remain closed until further notice.