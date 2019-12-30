Police say a Florida Grubhub driver attacked 2 Burger King workers by swinging a 3-foot ashtray after being told his order wasn’t ready

A Grubhub deliveryman was arrested this weekend after an incident at a Florida Burger King.

On Saturday, Daniel Delellis was arrested on charges of battery, according to police reports first obtained by The Smoking Gun. According to the report, Delellis entered a Burger King in Clearwater, Florida, at 5:19 p.m. to pick up a Grubhub order.

Delellis became “agitated” when informed that his order was not ready, the report said. He is then said to have gone outside, picked up a three-foot plastic cigarette ashtray, and swung it at the front doors of the Burger King.

The police report says that Delellis continued swinging the ashtray, striking a Burger King employee in the chest. The Grubhub deliveryman then struck a second Burger King employee on her face, leaving a red mark.

Burger King, Grubhub, and the Clearwater Police Department did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.

Fast-food workers frequently face violence on the job. In a 2015 survey of nearly 1,500 fast-food workers, 12% said they had been assaulted on the job in the previous year. A total of 73,410 people working in food preparation and related occupations were injured on the job in 2018, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data.