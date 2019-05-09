A Florida judge ruled that a 3-year-old with leukemia must start chemotherapy despite his parents’ objections

caption Joshua McAdams, 27, and Taylor Bland-Ball, 22. source WFLA

Joshua McAdams, 27, and Taylor Bland-Ball, 22, lost custody of Noah last week after deciding to discontinue the boy's cancer treatment.

The judge ruled that Noah must receive chemotherapy treatment at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida, within the next 28 days.

The judge ruled that Noah must receive chemotherapy treatment at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida, within the next 28 days.

A Florida judge ruled that a 3-year-old with leukemia must start chemotherapy despite his parents desire to treat the cancer with medical marijuana, vitamins, and a diet change.

A Hillsborough County judge ruled on Wednesday that 3-year-old Noah McAdams must receive chemotherapy treatment at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg, Florida, within the next 28 days, WFLA reported.

Joshua McAdams, 27, and Taylor Bland-Ball, 22, lost custody of Noah last week after deciding to discontinue the boy’s cancer treatment, according to ABC 11.

Noah, who is in the custody of his grandparents, was diagnosed with acute lymphoblastic leukemia – a cancer of the blood and bone marrow – in early April and underwent chemotherapy treatment at Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital.

Bland-Ball told ABC 11 that chemotherapy was difficult for Noah, saying he “had vicious mood swings making him violent, making him very emotional.”

The parents then looked into alternative treatments, including medical-grade cannabis, vitamins, and a strict diet.

After Bland-Ball and McAdams missed a round of Noah’s chemotherapy at the hospital, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office issued a missing child alert, PEOPLE reported.

They found the couple in Kentucky and placed Noah in custody of his grandparents.

Two doctors testified in Wednesday’s hearing, arguing that chemotherapy was necessary for Noah.

The judge ruled that the parents could still use alternative treatments, but the primary course of action must include chemotherapy.

Dr. Bijal Shah, the head of the Moffitt Cancer Center’s Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia Program, who is not treating Noah, told ABC 11, “The overwhelming likelihood is that without further therapy this child will relapse.”

Noah’s parents described the ruling as “disappointing.”

“I feel like it’s definitely increased my fight, my strength and ultimately, my forgiveness, because having to look at these people who have no regards for my son is difficult,” Bland-Ball told WFLA.