Federal authorities arrest man in Florida in connection with slew of suspected mail bombs

caption Members of the New York Police Department are seen outside the Time Warner Center after a suspicious package was found inside the CNN Headquarters in Manhattan, New York on October 24, 2018. source REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Federal authorities have reportedly arrested a man in Florida in connection with a series of attempted attacks on top Democrats and other public figures over the course of the week.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Justice confirmed a suspect was in custody.

At least 12 suspicious packages have been intercepted since Monday.

All were addressed or sent to top Democrats and other public figures whom President Donald Trump has vocally attacked and who’ve often been critical of the president as well.

The suspect’s name is Cesar Sayoc Jr., according to NBC News.

He was arrested around 10 a.m. ET at an AutoZone in Plantation, Florida, and is being questioned by FBI agents with the Joint Terrorism Task Force, according to reports.

A spokeswoman for the Department of Justice confirmed a suspect was in custody, and said a press conference will be held at 2:30 p.m. ET.

The #FBI can confirm we have one person in custody. There will be a press conference in Washington, D.C. at the Department of Justice at 2:30pm ET. — FBI (@FBI) October 26, 2018

The suspect is in his 50s and from Aventura, Florida, according to the Miami Herald, and is expected to face charges.

He reportedly has a criminal history.

Photo of suspect Cesar Sayoc Jr. pic.twitter.com/dvjEApfhAL — Spectrum News NY1 (@NY1) October 26, 2018

It’s not clear if anyone else may have been involved in the attempted attacks.

Police have also towed a van in Plantation that’s apparently connected to the arrest, according to reports.

Per CBS News, police removing van apparently attached to arrest in bomb cases. Is happening in Plantation, FL which is in Debbie Wasserman-Schultz's district. pic.twitter.com/psC36bIjiC — Marcus Gilmer (@marcusgilmer) October 26, 2018

President Donald Trump has been briefed by law enforcement on the suspect.

So far, package have been sent or addressed to former President Barack Obama, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, former CIA Director John Brennan, former Attorney General Eric Holder, Democratic Rep. Maxine Waters, former Vice President Joe Biden, actor Robert De Niro, Democratic Sen. Cory Booker, former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, and billionaire George Soros.

source Skye Gould/Business Insider

This story is developing.