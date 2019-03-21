The ‘Florida Man challenge’ is going viral. Here’s everything you need to know about it.

caption People are sharing the results of the “Florida Man challenge” all over social media. source Twitter

The “Florida Man challenge” is going viral.

To participate, search the internet for “Florida man” followed by your birthday and see what outrageous headline comes up.

The challenge originated with a Twitter account called @_FloridaMan in 2013 and a recent Tumblr post.

Viral internet challenges can range from dangerous (remember the Tide Pod challenge?) to wholesome (the Trash Tag challenge encouraged people to clean up outdoor areas and post before and after photos).

To play, you Google “Florida man” followed by your birthday and see what outrageous headline pops up as a sort of personality test.

The “Florida Man” joke dates back to a Twitter account called @_FloridaMan founded in 2013. The account features unfortunate but often humorous news stories with “Florida Man” in the headline and imagines that this “man” is “the world’s worst superhero.”

Drunk Florida Man Drags Trailer Down Highway While Hauling Lemur, Tortoise, Parrot, Goat, and Wallaby https://t.co/2lSJ6KosLG pic.twitter.com/cpVAwdnhcm — Florida Man (@_FloridaMan) December 11, 2018

Firefighters Rescue Florida Man Who Climbed Down Well to Prove He Can Get Back Out https://t.co/jzcAQ8TDDZ pic.twitter.com/sWNcl4AdmY — Florida Man (@_FloridaMan) November 1, 2018

On Tuesday, Tumblr user gandalfsoda proposed “new fun personality game” searching for the words “Florida man” and your birthday to see what eye-catching headline about an alleged crime comes up.

The game caught on and evolved into the viral Florida Man challenge with people sharing the results of their search.

Your new zodiac sign is the headline that comes up when you do a search for "Florida man" and your birthdate. https://t.co/9RPUV0OACF — Twitter Moments (@TwitterMoments) March 21, 2019

Best challenge of 2019 so far.

Florida man arrested for throwing alligator through drive-thru window. #floridaman #floridamanchallenge pic.twitter.com/pK8QLCuKS6 — PACK MA'S (@PACKMAS2) March 21, 2019

Couldn’t have asked for a better #FloridaMan challenge result pic.twitter.com/bUDzHvvTvF — Adam Thompson (@_Adam_Thompson_) March 21, 2019

My #FloridaMan challenge: Florida man wrecks liquor store, blames it on caterpillar. ???? pic.twitter.com/kglBQzb6TD — Nick Newman (@nicknewman801) March 21, 2019

yeah the #FloridaMan challenge checks out pic.twitter.com/cQNQwpS5jI — big mood disorder (@friday_night) March 21, 2019

This challenge has brought me the chuckles this morning #FloridaMan pic.twitter.com/dZoSPfTPs9 — Alex B. (@disney_and_grub) March 21, 2019

Hopefully the ill-fated Florida Man gets his act together soon.