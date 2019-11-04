A Florida mansion designed to look like the former home of the Romanov Tsars just hit the market for $13.5 million. Here’s a look inside Fort Lauderdale’s ‘Golden Palace.’

- source
- Douglas Elliman
- A Florida mansion nicknamed “The Golden Palace” has hit the market for $13.5 million, Business Insider learned from Douglas Elliman.
- The lavish seven-bedroom waterfront estate was inspired by the world’s second-largest art museum, the State Hermitage Museum in Saint Petersburg, Russia.
- The 9,000-square-foot mansion sits on 0.45 acres of waterfront property in Lighthouse Point, a suburb of Fort Lauderdale.
- It features a gold-plated and Swarovski crystal chandelier and gold-leafed ornamentation throughout the home.
- The home comes with a 100-foot boat dock and a heated saltwater pool.
The Golden Palace, which is an off-market exclusive listing with Carol Cassis and Stephan Burke of Douglas Elliman, features a gold-plated and Swarovski crystal chandelier and gold leafed ornamentation throughout the home. Outside is a 100-foot boat dock and a saltwater heated pool.
Take a look inside the Russian-inspired “Golden Palace.”
Source: Douglas Elliman
The 9,000-square-foot mansion sits on 0.45 acres of waterfront property in Lighthouse Point, a suburb of Fort Lauderdale.
The median price of currently listed homes in Lighthouse Point is $712,000, according to Zillow.
The seven-bedroom waterfront estate was inspired by the world’s second-largest art museum, the State Hermitage Museum in Saint Petersburg, Russia.
Source: Douglas Elliman
The lavishly decorated State Hermitage Museum was once the official residence of the Romanov Tsars.
Source: Saint Petersburg
The opulent Florida mansion features a gold-plated and Swarovski crystal chandelier.
Source: Douglas Elliman
Gold leafed ornamentation can be found throughout the home.
Source: Douglas Elliman
The interiors were created by artists from Russia, Italy and Miami.
Source: Douglas Elliman
The kitchen features a marble-topped center island and golden hardware.
Source: Douglas Elliman
A formal dining room can comfortably seat 10 people.
Source: Douglas Elliman
The home has seven bedrooms …
Source: Douglas Elliman
… and seven bathrooms, as well as two additional half-bathrooms.
Source: Douglas Elliman
Each bedroom has views of the water.
Source: Douglas Elliman
Outside is a heated saltwater pool and expansive lounge space.
Source: Douglas Elliman
The home’s 100-foot boat dock comes with a double jet ski platform and yet another swimming pool.
Source: Douglas Elliman
The Golden Palace is one of many extravagant mansions in the Fort Lauderdale area.
The most expensive current listing is a $32 million, 11-bedroom home that’s almost twice the size of the Golden Palace.
And there are at least 16 other homes asking even more than the Golden Palace’s $13.5 million price tag.