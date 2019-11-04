A Florida mansion designed to look like the former home of the Romanov Tsars just hit the market for $13.5 million. Here’s a look inside Fort Lauderdale’s ‘Golden Palace.’

caption The home has a gold-plated and Swarovski crystal chandelier and gold leafed ornamentation throughout. source Douglas Elliman

The Golden Palace, which is an off-market exclusive listing with Carol Cassis and Stephan Burke of Douglas Elliman, features a gold-plated and Swarovski crystal chandelier and gold leafed ornamentation throughout the home. Outside is a 100-foot boat dock and a saltwater heated pool.

Take a look inside the Russian-inspired “Golden Palace.”

The 9,000-square-foot mansion sits on 0.45 acres of waterfront property in Lighthouse Point, a suburb of Fort Lauderdale.

The median price of currently listed homes in Lighthouse Point is $712,000, according to Zillow.

The seven-bedroom waterfront estate was inspired by the world’s second-largest art museum, the State Hermitage Museum in Saint Petersburg, Russia.

The lavishly decorated State Hermitage Museum was once the official residence of the Romanov Tsars.

caption The interior of the State Hermitage Museum in Saint Petersburg. source The Photo Collector/Print Collector/Getty Image

Source: Saint Petersburg

The opulent Florida mansion features a gold-plated and Swarovski crystal chandelier.

Gold leafed ornamentation can be found throughout the home.

The interiors were created by artists from Russia, Italy and Miami.

The kitchen features a marble-topped center island and golden hardware.

A formal dining room can comfortably seat 10 people.

The home has seven bedrooms …

… and seven bathrooms, as well as two additional half-bathrooms.

Each bedroom has views of the water.

Outside is a heated saltwater pool and expansive lounge space.

The home’s 100-foot boat dock comes with a double jet ski platform and yet another swimming pool.

The Golden Palace is one of many extravagant mansions in the Fort Lauderdale area.

The most expensive current listing is a $32 million, 11-bedroom home that’s almost twice the size of the Golden Palace.

And there are at least 16 other homes asking even more than the Golden Palace’s $13.5 million price tag.