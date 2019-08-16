Wall Street comes to Fort Lauderdale: A Florida mansion with a fully functional stock trading floor just hit the market for $12.99 million. Take a look inside.

caption The six-bedroom, 7.5-bathroom home is selling almost fully furnished. source Douglas Elliman

A Fort Lauderdale, Florida mansion just hit the market for $12.99 million.

Listed by Niki Higgins of Douglas Elliman, the property has over 16,000 square feet of space in all and will come almost fully furnished.

In addition to its six bedrooms and 7.5 bathrooms, the over-the-top home has a number of unusual “extras,” including a dog spa and a fully functioning Wall Street-style stock trading floor.

Traders, take note: One Florida mansion comes fully equipped with everything you need to play the market from the comfort of your own home. And by that we mean it has a fully functioning, state-of-the-art trading floor.

Neil Schneider, MD, a 76-year-old retired nephrologist, and his wife Kerstin have listed their lavish Fort Lauderdale property for $12.99 million with Niki Higgins of Douglas Elliman.

The home at 220 North Compass Drive totals over 16,000 square feet of space, which includes six bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms, and yes, the trading room.

caption Exterior of 220 North Compass Drive. source Douglas Elliman

The home at 220 North Compass Drive is located in the Bay Colony neighborhood, which came in 32nd in ranking and review site Niche’s 2019 Best Neighborhoods to Live in Fort Lauderdale list. The coastal home is about an hour north of Miami and an hour south of West Palm Beach.

The property has over 12,500 square feet of interior space and over 16,000 square feet between its indoor and outdoor areas.

source Douglas Elliman

The home has six bedrooms …

source Douglas Elliman

… and 7.5 bathrooms.

source Douglas Elliman

The estate was custom-built and boasts extreme privacy — along with expansive waterfront views. It’s located on a 250-foot intracoastal waterway and another 111-foot deep water canal.

source Douglas Elliman

Of course, the property has a pool overlooking the water — complete with three pool heaters.

source Douglas Elliman

Aside from the pool, the home also features a number of over-the-top amenities.

source Douglas Elliman

Most notably, there’s a state-of-the-art, fully functioning stock trading room. It has 10 monitors, a news ticker, and two separate internet providers hooked up. “If one [internet] carrier goes down, it automatically switches to another so you don’t miss productivity,” the former owner tells the New York Post. Schneider is a nephrologist who began trading very seriously, for six hours a day, after retiring.

source Douglas Elliman

On a more leisurely note, the property also has its own movie theater.

source Douglas Elliman

The massive chef’s kitchen can accommodate as many as four chefs working simultaneously.

source Douglas Elliman

Oenophiles will also love the sizable wine cellar — it has room to store over 1,000 bottles.

source Douglas Elliman

The library features a built-in closet humidor for storing cigars.

source Douglas Elliman

The owners are also throwing in their stretch limousine, included in the home’s selling price.

source Douglas Elliman

The home is coming nearly fully furnished, with almost all the artwork pictured — minus a select few “personal” pieces that the Schneiders are taking with them to their West Palm Beach condo.

source Douglas Elliman

“We spent a tremendous time going over the details,” Schneider, who has owned the custom-built property for 16 years, told the New York Post. “We feel [the amenities] belong there – we feel like [they’re] part of the house.”

Schneider also added that the ideal buyer for his home – which took two years to plan, two years to build, and another year to furnish – will be “a detail-oriented person in the financial industry.”

