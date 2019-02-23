Here are the major executives who were caught in Florida’s massage parlor prostitution sting

caption Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Florida. source Google Maps

A six-month human-trafficking and prostitution sting in massage parlors across Florida yielded hundreds of arrest warrants, including several from the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter where at least two business executives were charged of soliciting a prostitute.

Ten spas have closed since the operation that stretched from Palm Beach to Orlando, according to the Associated Press. Cameras inside and outside the businesses were reportedly planted in the operation, with videotapes revealing some of the defendants committing sexual acts.

First-time offenders charged with solicitation are typically permitted to enroll in a diversion program and serve 100 hours of community service, a former prosecutor to the Associated Press.

Here are the executives who have been charged in Florida’s prostitution sting:

Robert Kraft, New England Patriots owner

Seventy-seven-year-old Robert Kraft, owner of the New England Patriots with an estimated worth of $6 billion, was reportedly charged with soliciting a prostitute. He was filmed twice in the act at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa in Jupiter, Florida.

Kraft denied the charges.

Kraft began dating 39-year-old actress Ricki Lander, one year after his wife, Myra Kraft, died of cancer in 2011. Myra and Kraft were married for 48 years.

“We are as equally stunned as everyone else,” Jupiter Police Chief Daniel Kerr said to the Associated Press.

John Havens, former president and chief operating officer of Citigroup

Sixty-two year old John Havens, Citigroup’s former president and chief operating officer, was also on a list of men who were charged for solicitation of a prostitute.

Haven was Citigroup’s president in 2011, only to resign a year later, according to Bloomberg.

John Childs, founder of private equity firm J.W. Childs Associates

Seventy-seven year old John Childs, the founder of private equity firm J.W. Childs Associates, was charged by the Vero Beach Police Department for solicitation of a prostitute.

Childs denied any wrongdoing.

“I have received no contact by the police department about this charge,” Childs said to Bloomberg. “The accusation of solicitation of prostitution is totally false. I have retained a lawyer.”

Since 1995, Childs’ firm have invested around $3.7 billion towards over 50 businesses, according to its website. Childs was responsible for a $77 billion fixed income portfolio with Prudential Insurance Company of America in 1980s, his profile said.