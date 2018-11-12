A mother and her 7-year-old son were left stranded in the Gulf of Mexico after their giant inflatable swan drifted from shore

caption Inflatable swan my the beach (file) source Getty/bellito

Tara Myers, and her son, Brennan Saletta, decided to float on an inflatable swan raft off the shore of Bradenton, Florida, on October 21.

Despite calm weather on the Gulf of Mexico, they still managed to drift a mile off shore and became stranded.

They had to be rescued by a West Manatee Fire Rescue boat.

A mother in Florida and her seven-year-old son were stranded in the Gulf of Mexico for over an hour after their giant inflatable Swan raft drifted a mile from the shore.

Tara Myers, and her son, Brennan Saletta, set out on the swan near Bradenton, Florida, on October 21 and never expected to be pulled miles from shore, the mother told WFLA.

It was a calm day on the Gulf of Mexico, with no wind or waves, but a current still carried the mother and son far from the beach.

SCARY: Mom and son drift miles out in Gulf on giant swan float. @WFLAMelanie https://t.co/1ZG7N6dw1U pic.twitter.com/KV0TQfMSmZ — WFLA NEWS (@WFLA) November 9, 2018

“I was not sure if we were going to keep drifting because land just kept getting farther and farther and farther away,” Myers told WFLA.

Myers started paddling as hard as she could, and kicked her feet in an attempt to swim back to shore. Still, they got no closer to land.

Luckily for Myers and Brennan, beachgoers had called 911 when they saw the swan drift further and further from the beach.

Read more: After 6 months on the loose, an 8-foot, prehistoric-looking lizard has been captured at long last

Myers told The Islander that she and Brennan had drifted in the Gulf for more than an hour.

A West Manatee Fire Rescue boat launched a search for the pair, and finally saved them.

“I literally just laid down on that swan float and cried. So hard because this could have ended so much worse, and I didn’t want him to know that I was that scared,” Myers told WFLA.

Once back on shore, Myers and her son deflated the swan and a firefighter threw it in a nearby Dumpster.