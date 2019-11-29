A bear got stuck in a tree over a tiger enclosure and refused to climb down for 5 days

caption A bear cub stayed in a tree dangling over a tiger enclosure for roughly five days, according to a Florida wildlife sanctuary. source YouTube/WESH 2 News

A wild bear cub spent five days in a tree dangling over a tiger enclosure before eventually mustering up the courage to come down.

The CARE Foundation in Florida posted photos and videos to its social media accounts showing the bear clinging to the tree, seemingly unaware that the tigers were actually enclosed in cages.

Though the sanctuary eventually took steps to “create a quieter atmosphere” and move some of the tigers, the bear eventually took the hint and came down just in time for Thanksgiving.

Workers discovered the wild cub on Saturday, saying the mammal likely got spooked by some of the bigger predators in the area and rushed up the nearest tree, unaware that the tigers were actually enclosed in cages.

“We have a young, wild bear that wandered into our place close to the tigers, got scared, & immediately went up the closest tree…which happened to be RIGHT NEXT to a tiger area,” the animal rescue and education foundation CARE wrote on Instagram Saturday. “Poor little one is afraid to come down.”

In the following days, as local media rushed to the enclosure with their cameras to cover the story, the sanctuary had to explain to concerned critics why they couldn’t simply move the tigers or erect barricades.

“For those that have never worked closely with exotics or been to our property, it’s not that simple, and we also have to think in the best interest of our own animals as well,” the sanctuary wrote on Facebook. “It’s not like leashing up a dog and walking them out of the house.”

They added that bear management experts from the Fish and Wildlife Commission had also agreed that the sanctuary was handling the situation appropriately.

Moving tigers into close quarters with each other and switching up their routines can be a recipe for disaster, the sanctuary explained.

“Our little visiting bear has gone back to the wild!” The CARE Foundation wrote on Facebook on Thursday. “We can only assume he went home for Thanksgiving dinner.”