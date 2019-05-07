A Florida woman pulled a baby alligator out of her yoga pants in a traffic stop, and had 41 turtles stashed in her bag, police say

caption A photograph from the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office showing an alligator which a woman was allegedly keeping in her yoga pants. source (Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office/Facebook)

A Florida woman pulled a footlong alligator out of her yoga pants when police pulled her over during a traffic stop on Monday.

Authorities also found 41 turtles in Ariel Machan-Le Quire’s backpack.

She and the driver said they were collecting reptiles from under an overpass.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission cited the pair, and released the animals.

A Florida woman pulled an alligator out of her pants when police stopped her during a routine traffic stop on Monday, authorities said.

Michael Clemons, 22, and Ariel Machan-Le Quire, 25, said they were collecting frogs and snakes from under an overpass before police stopped them in the town of Punta Gorda, according to The Miami Herald.

The Herald cited an incident report by the Charlotte County Sheriff’s Office which described the encounter.

Authorities searched their pick up truck to make sure the pair “did not collect any wildlife they were not supposed to have,” according to the report.

The alligator was said to have been revealed at the end of the vehicle search, after the deputy had found 41 three-stripe turtles stashed in Machan-Le Quire’s backpack.

The report said the deputy asked whether she had “anything else” – at which point she “proceeded to pull an alligator out of her yoga pants (about one foot in length) and placed it into the bed of the truck.”

The Sheriff’s Office shared the encounter on Facebook, saying: “Not to be outdone by the #FloridaMan, a #FloridaWoman pulled this alligator out of her pants Monday morning during a traffic stop after being asked the standard ‘Do you have anything else?’.”

The Florida man is a popular meme about people committing bizarre crimes in the southeastern state.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission took over the investigation after the animals were found.

The agency told NBC 2 that Clemons and Machan-Le Quire were cited for transporting the reptiles because both it the alligator and the turtles are protected species.

The animals were seized and released, officials said.