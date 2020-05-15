With quarantine baking on the rise, flour mills barely have enough bags to package flour with

Flour producers are seeing an increase in demand as Americans turn to baking in quarantine.

One mill in upstate New York is operating 18 hours a day to keep up, but barely has enough bags to package flour with.

The supply chain hasn’t quite kept up with the shift in demand, which might be why flour is still missing from grocery store shelves.

These days it seems like everyone has picked up baking as a quarantine hobby.

That is, if you can find the necessary ingredients. Consumers across the country have reported a lack of yeast and flour at supermarkets since the pandemic started.

But flour producers are telling another story: that they aren’t in danger of running out.

“There’s not a flour shortage,” flour miller Thor Oechsner told Business Insider Today. “The mills are running. We can’t get it packaged quick enough to get it out, the way that demand has flipped.”

Oechsner is the co-owner of Farmer Ground Flour, a small company from Trumansburg, New York, that sells mostly wholesale to bakeries and food co-ops. Now, it has lost many of those orders, but demand from individual consumers and supermarkets is higher than ever.

And that means changing how the flour is packaged – which is the real challenge for him.

“Our mill is set up to pretty efficiently build 25- and 50-pound bags going wholesale to bakeries. We are not super well set up to do 2-pound bags. I mean we can do them, but not at this quantity,” he said.

Since the flour is packaged manually, it is more time-consuming to fill smaller bags.

“For the first three weeks of the whole COVID-19 thing, we got more orders for 2-pound cases than we get normally in almost a year. So it’s just this exponential explosion, these 2-pound bags,” Oechsner said.

The packaging challenges may explain why some consumers are seeing flour sold in unmarked bags or large quantities.

Meanwhile, the shift in demand means flour mills are working overtime. The mill that Oechsner co-owns is operating 18 hours a day. It’s also impacting the supply chain, making it hard for flour producers to get the supplies they need.

But Oechsner says he still doesn’t know if the increase in demand is enough to make up for the wholesale orders he’s lost.

“I think at this point everybody at the mill is so hunkered down trying to fill these orders that nobody exactly knows how this is shaking out financially, just because it’s seriously all hands on deck to try to get, you know, even come close to filling these orders,” he said.