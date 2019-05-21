This new line of wireless headphones mimics one of millennials’ favorite fashion accessories: the flower crown

Flower crowns are one of the most popular fashion accessories for summertime and music festivals.

Now, a DJ looking to capitalize on the trend has created headphones called Rosé Rockers, adorned with a halo of colorful flowers.

The headphones cost $98, and the company says they’re designed to “fit a woman’s frame more comfortably.”

Just in time for summer concerts and music festivals, a new line of wireless headphones have hit the market that mimic one of millennials’ favorite accessories – the flower crown.

A New York-area DJ has created over-ear wireless Bluetooth headphones called Rosé Rockers. The headphones’ thick black head band connecting the two ear pieces is adorned with a halo of brightly covered flowers, reminiscent of the flower crowns that have become staples at Coachella, beach outings, and wedding photo shoots.

source Andrew Werner/Rosé Rockers

The Rosé Rockers headphones are the brainchild of Nicole Rose Stillings (aka DJ Rosé), a DJ based in New York with over 32,000 followers on Instagram. The headphones are marketed to women, and are designed to “fit a woman’s frame more comfortably,” the company says, although it’s not clear what exactly that means. Business Insider has reached out to the company for more clarification.

“We are revolutionizing the way women consume music,” the Rosé Rockers’ website says. “We were developed for YOUR ear – because YOU hear differently than he does.”

source RoseRockers

The headphones come in three options for flower colors: rose (pink), sky (blue), and violet (purple). The headphones are made with “lux vegan leather,” and each pair comes with features including noise cancellation, a built-in microphone, and a folding design for easy storage.

Each set of headphones are priced at $98. The Rosé Rockers are relatively inexpensive compared to leading wireless headphones from Beats, Sony, Bose, and Sennheiser, but it’s not yet clear where they rank in regards to their sound quality.

The Rosé Rockers officially launched in early May, and are available to order online.