Floyd Mayweather could easily become boxing’s best trainer because he’s a ‘gym rat’ and it’s ‘all he does,’ Mike Tyson says

Floyd Mayweather posted Instagram videos this month in which he can be seen providing boxing instruction to young, inexperienced relatives.

He said he has been inspired to train people how to fight in homage to his uncle Roger Mayweather, who recently died after long-running health complications.

Mike Tyson said Mayweather could become one of the world’s top boxing coaches because he effectively lives in the Mayweather Boxing Club anyway.

Mayweather was seen in the gym this week in the middle of a pandemic. He dug short and crisp punches into a heavy bag, name-checked Conor McGregor, and sparred.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Floyd Mayweather could easily become boxing’s best trainer because he’s a “gym rat” and it’s “all he does” with his life, Mike Tyson said.

A former five-weight world boxing champion during an illustrious career which spanned three decades and 50 fights, Mayweather retired from pro fighting in 2017 after defeating the UFC striker Conor McGregor in Las Vegas.

While there has been speculation that he might return to the ring for another $100 million payday, after earning close to $10 million for a bizarre exhibition in Japan, Mayweather told his 23 million followers on Instagram this month that he has been inspired to coach wannabe athletes.

At the beginning of April, he posted two adorable videos which showed him holding boxing pads for his 20-year-old son Koraun, teaching him where to plant his feet and how to throw punches.

Days later, he was seen giving instruction to his 14-year-old nephew, who, he said, had no previous experience in a boxing ring, and said that the recent death of his uncle Roger Mayweather made him want to follow in his footsteps.

Should Mayweather, a self-described billionaire, continue to teach novice athletes day-in, day-out at his state-of-the-art Mayweather Boxing Club facility in Las Vegas, then he could become the world’s best trainer.

That’s according to the former heavyweight champion Tyson, who said he effectively lives in the gym anyway.

“I give Floyd a good chance [to be boxing’s best coach] because Floyd’s a gym rat, that’s all he does,” Tyson said, according to TMZ Sports.

“You see him in the club for one week but he’s in the gym every day for 25 years,” he said. “Even when he goes out and party, he’s back in the gym the next day. He does it in his sleep, this is what he do.”

Mayweather’s even been sparring in the gym this week

caption Mayweather shows his 20-year-old son Koraun basic boxing drills. source Photos by Instagram / Floyd Mayweather

Mayweather’s gym-life is so committed that he is even frequenting his Mayweather Boxing Club during a pandemic.

Clark County, where Las Vegas is situated, currently has 3,570 confirmed cases of the coronavirus which has helped cause 174 deaths.

In Mayweather’s gym, his friends, staff, and trainers wear COVID-19 masks.

This week, Mayweather put the boxing gloves back on for a sparring session and even name-checked his old rival, McGregor, while he dug short and crisp punches into a heavy bag.

It is highly unlikely Mayweather would risk his flawless 50-0 boxing record for one more fight when, barring the McGregor bout, he has not fought an experienced boxer for five years. He defeated Manny Pacquiao with relative ease in 2015.

Between his multi-million dollar properties in Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and New York City, and his growing interest in training others, there seems to be more than enough things to occupy his time.

Read more:

Floyd Mayweather waved stacks of cash in an Instagram Live video, saying he’ll thrive in a pandemic-induced recession

Mike Tyson once offered a zookeeper $10,000 to open a cage so he could ‘smash’ a silverback gorilla in the face

Floyd Mayweather made $500,000 for every punch he landed in the last decade, and he landed a lot of punches

Mike Tyson talked on a podcast about the time one of his famous pet tigers attacked a woman trespassing at his house: ‘She was just f—– up’

Khabib Nurmagomedov is getting $100 million offers from Saudi Arabia to fight Floyd Mayweather