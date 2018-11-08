Floyd Mayweather has deleted all his Instagram posts referencing the Tenshin Nasukawa fight after claiming he never agreed to it in the first place

- source
- REUTERS/Issei Kato
- Floyd Mayweather has been busy removing any evidence of a Tenshin Nasukawa fight from his personal Instagram account.
- Mayweather had posted a teaser photograph of himself wearing Rizin mixed martial arts gloves.
- He also attended a press conference to confirm a fight, spoke positively about his supposed December 31 opponent, and said he would give “the people something they’ve never seen before.”
- But now he claims he was “blind-sided,” duped, and has deleted any references to the Rizin 14 show on December 31.
Floyd Mayweather scrambled to delete all of his references to a Rizin 14 bout against Tenshin Nasukawa after issuing as statement saying he never agreed to the fight in the first place.
Mayweather has teased comeback fights against his former opponent Manny Pacquio and the UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov in recent weeks.
But the American went one step further with Rizin and Nasukawa by posting an image of him wearing Rizin mixed martial arts gloves on Instagram. He attended a media event in Japan to confirm the event, which was due to take place on December 31, praised his supposed opponent, and said he would be giving “the people something they’ve never seen before.”
But the fight, Mayweather now claims, is void. He has called it off. In an Instagram statement on Wednesday, after he had left Japan and flown back to the US, Mayweather claimed he had been duped and that the fight was meant to be an exhibition for “a small group of wealthy spectators.”
The press conference, he said, caught him off-guard. “I was completely blindsided,” he wrote.
Mayweather then deleted all references he had made to the fight, including the image of him in Rizin gloves.
The 20-year-old he was set to face, Nasukawa, also posted details of the fight on his Instagram.
Here is what appears to be the fight poster for the December 31 show:
View this post on Instagram
僕に出来ることは格闘界を盛り上げることだと思います。 自分の人生の中で最大の出来事が現実になりました。 年末RIZINのリングでメイウェザーと戦うことになりました。 皆さんもビックリしていると思いますが僕もそうです。 こんなことは人生で二度とないと思います。 僕にはボクサーには無いタイミングのパンチがあります。 階級も違いますが、今の僕には関係ないです。 世界で誰も成し得なかった初めてメイウェザーをKOします。 僕は自分のこの拳で世界を変えます。 みなさん期待していてください。 #RIZIN14 #cygames #mayweather #tenshinnasukawa #チームで勝つ #平成最後 #大晦日
This post details a price-point for tickets at the Saitama Super Arena (approximately $130):
There was even a promo photoshoot:
But none of these details exist on Mayweather’s Instagram any more – all that is left is his statement claiming no fight exists, photographs of his latest property purchase, and evidence of his rivalry with his former opponent Oscar de la Hoya whom he calls a “b—-” and a “h–.”